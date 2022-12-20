Imran Khan slams ‘imported’ government for Taliban attack in northwest Pak





The former Pakistani Prime Minister also renewed his demand for new elections. (Case)

Islamabad:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Monday blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition government for the terrorist attack in Bannu, Geo News reported.

He said the “imported government” had failed to deal with cross-border attacks by the “security forces of a ‘friendly’ Afghan government”.

Speaking to his official Twitter account, Khan said: “Besides sinking our economy, this imported government has failed to deal with the 50% increase in terrorism in Pakistan with Shaman incidents in Swat to Lakki Marwat to Bannu.”

The day before, four policemen had been killed and as many others injured in a nighttime terrorist attack on the Bargai police station in the Lakki Marwat region.

Terrorists launched an armed attack on the police station from two sides. A violent firefight took place between the police and the outlaws that left four officers dead and as many injured, Geo News reported.

The attackers fled after the assault. The police launched a search operation in the area for the saboteurs.

“While our soldiers, policemen [and] local [people] sacrifice their lives on a daily basis, the worst thing is that this growing terrorist threat [and] attacks from across our western border find no place in this government’s rhetoric of a cabal of crooks,” the former prime minister wrote in reference to the incident.

He went on to say that the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government is only interested in their NRO II and its preservation, Geo News reported.

“Therefore, despite the collapse of the economy, they are petrified to hold elections which are the only way to stabilize the economy through political stabilization,” he said, renewing his calls for new elections.

Notably, talks between Pakistani officials and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders are ongoing in Afghanistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesman Mohammad Ali Saif confirmed, Geo News reported.

Pakistani authorities have opened talks to try to resolve a standoff with the TTP, which was holding several security personnel hostage after seizing control of a counter-terrorism facility in the northwest of the country a day earlier.

“We are in negotiations with the main leaders of the Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan,” Saif said.

The spokesperson warned against strict action if the gunmen do not surrender.

The wave of terrorist attacks has intensified in the province in recent months, according to the report. At least 118 terrorist incidents were reported in the KP from mid-August to the last week of November, according to official figures.

At least 26 police officers, 12 other law enforcement personnel and 17 civilians have been killed in terrorist incidents across the KP. Additionally, 18 police officers, 10 civilians and 37 law enforcement personnel were injured in the attacks, Geo News reported.

A dozen districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat, Bannu and Nowshera were attacked in November.

