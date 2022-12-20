Hong Kong leader to meet Xi during first visit to Beijing





HONG KONG (AP) Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to report on the city’s political, economic and COVID-19 situation during his first service visit to Beijing this week.

Lee will leave for a four-day trip on Wednesday afternoon, he told a news conference. Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng will visit during the same period to explain his administration’s work over the past year and its policy focus in the next year, the government said.

Lee promised to reflect Hong Kongers’ hopes of reopening the border with mainland China, but he did not say when that would happen. Most checkpoints between Hong Kong and China have been closed for much of the pandemic. I think the central government very well understands the long-held hopes of Hong Kong residents to reopen the border and have trade in a normal way, he said. Lee, a former security minister, took over as city leader on July 1. He was the lone candidate in Hong Kong’s chief executive election in May and won more than 99% of the vote in a committee made up mostly of pro-Beijing members. Last month, Lee called on Beijing to issue a ruling that could effectively prevent prominent pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai from hiring a British lawyer for his national security trial hours after the city’s top court approved Lai’s plan to be represented by Timothy Owen.

Lee said on Tuesday that mainland authorities had shown support for his decision, adding that he expected Beijing to make the decision as soon as possible. Lai’s trial was originally scheduled for December 1 but has been postponed until next September as the city awaits Beijing’s decision. The 75-year-old founder of the now defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement. He faces life in prison if convicted under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing on the former British colony.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stamfordadvocate.com/news/article/Hong-Kong-leader-to-meet-Xi-on-maiden-duty-visit-17665670.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos