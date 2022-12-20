Visit East Java, Jokowi will inaugurate Semantok Dam in Nganjuk

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo left on Tuesday (20/12/2022) for the province of East Java for a working visit.

According to a press release from the presidential secretariat, Jokowi and the group took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta at around 08:00 WIB on the Indonesia-1 presidential plane.

Upon arrival at Iswahjudi Air Base, Magetan Regency, the President and Mrs. Iriana were greeted by Military Commander V/Brawijaya, Major General Farid Makruf and Chief Inspector General of East Java Regional Police Pol Toni Harmonto.

Next, the Head of State and Mrs. Iriana headed to Sukolilo Market, Madiun Regency. At this location, the President will hand out a number of welfare aids to traders.

Similar activities will also be carried out at Rejoso Market, Nganjuk Regency.

After that, the head of state was to inaugurate the Semantok dam in the Nganjuk regency.

After all activities, the President and Mrs. Iriana will return to Jakarta via Iswahjudi Airbase in the afternoon.

Accompanying the President on the flight to East Java Province were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, Paspampres Commander Marsda TNI Wahyu Hidayat Sudjatmiko , and Deputy to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin.



