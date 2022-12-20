PM Modi to attend ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ event on Dec 26 at India Gate in Delhi





The Union government is set to hold an event on “Veer Baal Diwas” at India Gate in the nation’s capital on December 26, at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present. Earlier this year, the prime minister said December 26 should now be declared “Veer Baal Diwas” to honor the courage of the “Sahibzades”, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the last Sikh guru. As Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons were martyred, the date was chosen as it was the day observed as the day of the martyrdom of the ‘Sahibzadas’ – Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were killed at the age of six and nine years old. in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces. The Union government plans to celebrate the occasion on a grand level and make it informative using several mediums. A number of meetings are also organized to make the event grand and successful. Lots of contests like essay writing, painting, quiz, etc. are also organized in memory of this day. The official website of “MyGov” opens a window allowing participants to participate in such competitions. Nearly 15 lakh schools across the country held exhibitions on “Veer Bal Diwas” talking about the sacrifices and contributions of the “Sahibzades”. All major places of attraction, metros, airports, gas pumps will carry out a digital informative exhibition or exhibition on the Sahibzades. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told IANS, “It will be a historic event for the first time on ‘Veer Baal Diwas’. The day we remember the sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji, who sacrificed their lives in the fight against forced conversion and other atrocities at the age of six and nine.” “It is an honor to remember them with great respect,” he added. –IANS dr/khz/ (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

