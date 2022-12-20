Politics
Will the condemnation of the mayor of Istanbul turn against Erdogan?
Discussions in Turkey in recent days focus on the sentencing of a senior opposition politician.
Given all the reports in recent years that the Turkish government has taken more control over the judiciary, it’s not terribly difficult to assume that AKP-ruling President Recep Tayyip Erdogans was in favor of last week’s court decision to sentence Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to two and a half years in prison for insulting election officials.
Several Turkish law professors have made it clear that Mr Imamoglus’ offense of calling public officials idiots after his 2019 election victory did not meet the legal requirements for the crime of defamation. Former President and former Erdogan ally Abdullah Gul called the decision an injustice,” Mr Imamoglu described it as proof that there is no justice,” and the Department of State has declared it to be incompatible with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.”
So why could the AKP take such a risk? The most obvious goal would be to prevent the most charismatic opposition candidate from running for president next June (the conviction, if upheld by a higher court, comes with a political ban). But this line of thinking is wrong.
First, as I recently detailed, Mr Imamoglus, the main opposition CHP party, leaned towards nominating Kemal Kilicdaroglu as his presidential candidate, despite other figures overtaking the elderly party leader. 73 years old. Second, Mr. Imamoglu himself said in May that running for president was not on his agenda. Finally, Mr. Imamoglu is sure to appeal, and given the huge backlog of cases, a follow-up decision could take a year or more, which would allow Mr. Imamoglu to remain mayor and run for office. presidency.
Perhaps the decision was a broader attempt to erode opposition support? Amid a years-long economic crisis and rampant inflation, countless Turks have fallen into dire financial straits and polls mostly reflect declining support for the ruling party. Taking down the opposition’s brightest star, which defeated the AKP twice in 2019, would send the message that anti-government figures are unreliable, even criminal.
Yet within hours of the decision, people took to the streets to voice their disagreement. The next day, tens of thousands of people gathered in central Istanbul, perhaps the largest opposition rally in years, as the alliance denounced the decision and vowed to continue fighting. None of this might have come as a surprise to the AKP, a party born from the ashes of Mr Erdogan’s 1990s tenure as mayor of Istanbul, which ended when he too was banned from politics and sentenced to prison.
He emerged from prison a hero, co-founded the AKP and won the next election as voters voiced their dissatisfaction with rampant corruption and economic hardship. The length of Mr. Imamoglu’s sentence seems telling. In Turkey, sentences of less than three years rarely result in jail time, so Mr Imamoglu is unlikely to go to jail even if he loses his appeal. This means the opposition will be denied the images of suffering that could propel Mr Imamoglu to power.
Overall, it is unlikely that AKP leaders expected opposition supporters to simply accept their fate and turn away from the CHP. It is more likely that they knew that banning Mr. Imamoglu would energize their enemies, at least in the short term. It’s not about Ekrem Imamoulu, an angry minimum-wage worker in Istanbul, told the Summary of Turkey newsletter. It’s about Turkey, it’s about democracy.
So if the goal was neither to eliminate Mr. Imamoglu from the race nor to deliver a decisive blow to the opposition, what could it have been? It could simply be that the ruling party sought to silence the critics. Again, the anger and frustration visible on the streets of Istanbul in the days following the verdict would also seem to prove this line of thinking wrong.
Moreover, a look across the border with Iran would likely have disabused the AKP of the belief that a single harsh punishment would silence bubbling national dissent. Moreover, this campaign will certainly be a marathon, not a sprint, and this verdict could only have been the first shot.
Yet my view is that Imamoglu’s verdict is not part of any vision, but a sign of desperation. Over the weekend, the president acknowledged the possibility that it was a mistake, saying the courts would correct any errors in the appeals process.
It could just be that after two decades in power, the AKP sees the writing on the wall. They tried to revive the economy, in vain. They vowed to send 2 million Syrian refugees home, and failed to do so. They hoped to rally nationalist sentiment with another foray into Syria, but Russia and the United States opposed them.
Now, like an aging heavyweight champion, bloodied and stumbling around the ring in the closing rounds, the AKP has surged wildly and delivered a major blow. Still, it could prove his undoing. There will surely be more twists ahead of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary vote in June, but this verdict suggests a campaign strategy without limits.
The irony is that, rather than disqualifying Mr Imamoglu from running, this conviction could propel him into the candidacy. After several stumbles that have likely eroded his support, the mayor suddenly looks like a victim and a survivor.”
The decision rallied his under-30 base, who now have a rock-solid narrative. His March 2019 win was overturned, but he roared. Now he has suffered yet another political injustice to supercharge the social media debate for months to come.
Opposition partner Meral Aksener, leader of the nationalist IYI party, had previously expressed doubts about Mr Kilicdaroglu’s candidate. Since the verdict, she has hinted that she would support Mr Imamoglu, making a sly reference to Mr Erdogan’s rise to power after his conviction. Put it all together and the character facing a ban and jail time might be the most likely opposition candidate.
Sure, It’s Turkey (“it’s Turkey”), so there is always the possibility that the appeals process will be sped up and that Mr Imamoglu will be barred from running just as the campaign enters the extended race, leaving the opposition scrambling to present a serious candidate.
But such are the risks for an opposition seeking to end a two-decade reign.
Published: 20 December 2022, 04:00
|
