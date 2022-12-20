Jokowi inaugurates “giant” dam in East Java Rp. 2.5 trillion





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo inaugurated Semantok Dam in Nganjuk Regency, East Java on Tuesday (20/12/2022). The dam is expected to increase the country’s agricultural production. During the inauguration, Joko Widodo was accompanied by First Lady Iriana Jokowi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa. “This dam has been constructed since 2017, spending a budget of Rs 2.5 trillion, which is not a small amount of money,” Jokowi said in a press release. The existence of the dam should increase agricultural production. Jokowi explained that the capacity of this dam is very large, it can reach 32.6 million cubic meters with a flood area of ​​365 hectares. Until it was enough to irrigate up to 1,900 hectares of rice fields. “That’s what we hope with this dam, if the rice fields are irrigated, usually a crop can be harvested twice, usually harvested 2 times, maybe 3 times. Usually we can’t plant rice, for example, we can harvest 2-3 times. This is our hope. I hope this dam will be helpful for farmers in Nganjuk district and East Java province in general,” Jokowi said. “Therefore, the more dams we build, the more we expect our agricultural production to improve and the welfare of farmers to improve,” he continued. Apart from this, Jokowi also explained that it is not just the agricultural sector, it is hoped that this dam will run from electricity to tourism. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi asks: Is it true that we lack freedom of expression? (mg/mg)



