The world fears a new wave of COVID in China and wonders how to help Xi

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) – World health officials and experts outside China are watching with impatience a surge of COVID-19 there, fearing that a country of 1.4 billion people is insufficiently vaccinated and may not have the health tools to treat a wave of disease that is expected to kill more than a million people by 2023.

Some U.S. and European officials are struggling to understand how, or if, they can help ease a crisis they say will hurt the global economy, further strain business supply chains and spawn new coronavirus variants. worrying.

“We have made it clear that we are prepared to assist in any way they may find acceptable,” U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday.

Preparing the health system in advance, collecting accurate and shared data and open communication are all important in tackling mass coronavirus infections, say health experts from countries other than China who have battled their own waves of COVID. Many of these elements seem to be lacking in China, they say.

President Xi Jinping has long insisted that the country’s one-party system is best suited to manage the disease and that Chinese vaccines are superior to their Western counterparts, despite some evidence to the contrary.

Democratic governments find themselves in a difficult situation diplomatically, wanting to help stem an emerging crisis with global and national health and economic implications in a way the Chinese government might be willing to accept.

“China’s vaccine nationalism is deeply intertwined with Xi’s pride, and accepting Western aid would not only embarrass Xi, but also shatter his oft-propagated narrative that the Chinese model of governance is superior,” said Craig Singleton. , Deputy Director of the China Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

European and American officials are holding in-depth behind-the-scenes discussions with their Chinese counterparts, while issuing deliberately worded public statements aimed at making it clear that the ball is in Beijing’s court.

Washington and Beijing officials discussed how to handle COVID earlier this month during talks in China to prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit early next year, the official said last week. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. He declined to give details, citing “sensitive diplomatic channels”.

One area of ​​potential Western help is whether China would accept BioNTech’s updated mRNA vaccine (22UAy.DE) designed to target currently circulating Omicron-related virus variants, which many experts believe are more effective than Chinese vaccines.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the issue during a visit to Beijing last month with BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin.

However, the United States and other Western countries do not openly encourage China to accept Western-made mRNA vaccines, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told reporters on Thursday. . “We are ready to help any country in the world with vaccines, treatments, whatever we can be of help with,” he said.

Beijing said “institutional advantages” would help it weather the outbreak without foreign aid, and China’s estimated COVID death toll is still lower than the 1.1 million deaths in the United States and 2, 1 million in Europe.

China is stuck between rising Covid-19 cases and stalling vaccination rates

But US drugmaker Pfizer (PFE.N) last week reached a deal to export its COVID antiviral treatment Paxlovid to China through a local company, saying it was working with all stakeholders to ensure an adequate supply.

“Whether China asks or not, as a citizen of Beijing, I welcome the attitude of the US government,” Hu Xijin, former editor of the party tabloid the Global Times, said on Twitter, adding that he hopes that the US government will push Pfizer to lower the price of Paxlovid.

“RISKY SITUATION”

The rivalry between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies, has intensified in recent months, with the Biden administration attempting to bring China’s semiconductor sector to its knees and politically oust Beijing in Asia and Africa.

President Joe Biden has described the state of world politics as an inflection point between democracy and autocracies.

But the two countries remain deeply connected, with China being the United States’ largest trading partner and the number one customer for many American companies.

“We want China to be successful on COVID,” Blinken said earlier this month. “It’s in the interests of the Chinese people first and foremost, but it’s also in the interests of people around the world.”

Luxury companies exposed to China such as the French company LVMH (LVMH.PA) and industrial indexes have recently fallen on COVID concerns, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has expressed his concerns. concerns last week.

China faces a very difficult system to reopen, Powell said, adding that its manufacturing, exporting and supply chain remained critical. “It’s a risky situation.”

Health experts outside China are in despair that it may be too late to avert tragedy.

“What do you do for a Category 5 hurricane when it’s an hour and a half offshore? If you haven’t done it yet, it’s too late,” said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious. Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“This pandemic is just going to blow (China) away in the next few weeks,” he said. It’s a shame they didn’t think of that 6 or 10 months ago. They could have bought time to be in a better position.

More than 160 million people in China are believed to have diabetes, and there are eight million unvaccinated Chinese over the age of 80, said Yanzhong Huang, senior researcher for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations. These are risk factors for severe COVID.

South Korea, which has one of the lowest COVID death rates of any major country, has managed the pandemic by vaccinating as many people as possible, bolstering hospitals ahead of reopening and communicating with the public about the disease, said Dr. Jerome Kim, chief executive of the International Vaccine Institute based in Seoul.

Officials set up health centers and apps that told people with symptoms how to avoid infecting others, he said.

“Is it implemented in China now? We don’t know.”

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington, Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Andreas Rinke in Berlin; Additional reporting by Marisa Taylor, Hyunsu Yim, Jeff Mason and Michael Martina; Written by Heather Timmons; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.