Twitter’s gray verification mark for government officials is now live





ANGELS: The colors of Twitter’s new verification system are now visible on the site. Government officials and multilateral organizations are now visible on the microblogging site with the gray checkmark next to their name. This new development has already appeared on some profiles. However, it has yet to be fully rolled out, with several profiles of politicians still visible with the old blue tick mark. Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk took to the microblogging site to announce his new verification system. “Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified Friday next week.” he posted. “Gold check for businesses, gray check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated prior to check activation,” the SpaceX owner added. He had previously tweeted about using different colors for different organizations and individuals, but only elaborated on the details recently. “All verified individual humans will have the same blue tick, as the limit of what constitutes ‘notable’ is otherwise too subjective,” he tweeted. According to a report by The Verge, the microblogging platform’s “Twitter Blue” subscriptions were rolled out despite warnings from Twitter’s trust and safety staff. Soon after, many “verified” accounts started impersonating well-known personalities or brands. The chaos began with a fake Nintendo account, which posted an image of well-known gaming character Mario raising a middle finger to the Twitter bird. Meanwhile, another fake Twitter account has emerged for “Eli Lilly”, the pharmaceutical company. He had tweeted that insulin had become free. According to a report by The Verge, this has pushed many advertisers off the platform. Subsequently, Musk pulled the $7.99 service a few days after its release. Musk had taken the matter into his own hands and tweeted that any account attempting to impersonate someone else would be disabled unless its user declared it a parody account. As for the current multi-color verification system, Musk called it “painful, but necessary.”

