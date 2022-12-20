Google CEO Sundar Pichai Visits India: Meets Prime Minister Modi, Talks about AI Possibilities, and More





Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that Google will soon launch a new AI-based solution in India. He also met with Prime Minister Modi and expressed his support for India’s G20 Presidency while seeking a stronger partnership with Google in the future.

New Delhi ,

By Divya Bhati: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the growth of innovation and the tech sphere in India. He also thanked Prime Minister Modi for all the rapid pace of technological change and thanked the Indian government for continuing the partnership with Google and showed support for India’s G20 Presidency. “We look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 Presidency to advance an open and connected internet that works for all,” he tweeted. Pichai, who came to India on Monday for the Google for India 2022 event, explained how India is emerging as a great sphere for technology and will soon become a great export economy. Speaking at the Google India event, Pichai hailed the government’s vision on digital India and said it has helped Google immensely in bringing a host of projects that have helped the company bolster its progress to across the country. At the eighth Google for India event, Pichai also announced that Google will soon be working on AI-based solutions, initiatives and new partnerships with Indian brands, which will further strengthen Google’s connection with India and will fuel the Indian economy. “We are increasingly using AI to increase the number of languages. We have recently added nine new Indian languages, such as Assamese, Bhojpuri, Konkani, etc. We are working on a powerful AI model where we we can get information in thousands of languages,” he said. The Google CEO also praised India’s established UPI payment system and said, “We built Google Pay on the UPI stack and now we’re bringing it to other countries around the world.” Returning to the question on India’s technology regulation, Pichai added that technology needs regulation and is important to protect the privacy of citizens. However, within the legal framework, technology companies will certainly grow and innovate. “It is important to have an innovative framework so that companies can innovate safely within the legal framework,” he added. Speaking at the Google India event, Pichai said there are still plenty of opportunities to be had. “I’m glad to be able to see it up close, and I’m already looking forward to my next visit,” the Google chief said. Interestingly, Google holds a Google for India event every year to announce new projects and updates to its products and services. At the eighth edition of its Google for India event which took place on December 19, Google announced a slew of new features and upcoming projects, including AI, a new multi-search feature, Youtube courses, etc During the event, Pichai also met Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology and thanked him for all the growing opportunities. “I’m glad to be able to see it up close, and I’m already looking forward to my next visit,” the Google chief concluded in his speech at the event. — ENDS — Posted on: December 20, 2022

