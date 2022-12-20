Ignoring his ally, Imran continues to castigate former Bajwa army chief – Pakistan





Says PML-Q has its own policy towards retired General BajwaFawad confirms PTI committee will discuss seat adjustment with PML-Q

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday continued to castigate former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for toppling his government in league with foreign hands and pushing the country into political and economic crises.

Mr Khan then lambasted the former army chief just a day after his coalition partner and Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi sharply criticized the former prime minister for speaking out against General Bajwa that ‘he regards as their benefactor.

The leader of the PML-Q warned Mr. Khan as well as all other PTI leaders that he would not tolerate anything against General Bajwa and would respond with an even tougher tone, in addition to allowing each member of the party to speak out against former critics of army leaders.

However, Imran Khan said that the PTI and the PML-Q were separate political entities and that his ally had its own policy towards General Bajwa. Speaking to foreign media, he confirmed Mr Elahis’ statement that a signed notice to the Punjab governor to dissolve the provincial assembly belonged to him and would be forwarded to the governor on Friday.

However, the latest developments regarding the Governor of Punjab calling on the Chief Minister to take another vote of confidence and the PML-N tabling of a no-confidence motion against CM Elahi suggest that the notice of dissolution be sent to the Governor on Friday.

The PTI chief said he would continue to hold General Bajwa responsible for his government’s impeachment, adding that he was currently unsure of the role of the United States and that was why he wanted an investigation on the cipher plot.

He alleged that the NAB was under the control of the former army chief and gave the NRO to all the corrupt despite his strong resistance. General Bajwa continued to betray me and imposed corrupt and looters to rule the 220 million people.

When it was pointed out that the PDM was trying to persuade CM Elahi to join the opposition and become its candidate to continue as Chief Minister, Mr. Khan said that the PML-Q was an independent party and was free to hold consultations with anyone.

Seat adjustment

Sources said the PTI leader said Elahi was showing an aggressive stance to secure a bigger share of seats as an allied party in the upcoming general election.

However, fearing Mr Elahis’s alliance with the PDM, sources told Dawn that the PTI had come to an agreement and wanted to start serious discussions on adjusting the seats. They said the PML-Q initially demanded 25-30 seats in the newly formed division of Gujrat, parts of southern Punjab and even Sialkot.

Party leader Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI had tasked a three-member committee, headed by Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to discuss seat adjustment with PML-QM Elahi, it can be mentioned , had made it clear to the PTI chairman that he would only speak to a committee consisting of party general secretary Asad Umar, former defense minister Pervaiz Khattak and Punjab Assembly speaker Sabtain Khan.

Although Mr. Elahi gave a signed notice of dissolution of the assembly to the leader of the PTI, the former had clearly stated that the military establishment did not want the assemblies to be dissolved in the current harsh economic crisis. The sources said Mr Elahis’ statement clearly belied the establishment’s position that they had become apolitical and neutral.

They said that in the event of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the appointment of an interim structure would be in the hands of CM Elahi and opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz, keeping the PTI out of the process.

In case Elahi and Hamza fail to reach a consensus, the ball will land in the court of the Election Commission of Pakistan, which the PTI claims will side with the PDM government and keep the Punjab ruling coalition out. of the game,” a source familiar with the developments told Dawn.

Parvez Elahi had also said in many words that the establishment also believed the incumbent government could impose a year-long economic emergency that could delay elections beyond 2023, the source added.

The PTI president is also looking for a green signal from the establishment as he told the media at another meeting that he had granted a week’s deadline for the assemblies to be dissolved so that the powers in place ruminate and come up with a workable plan.

Responding to a question about the backdoor talks between President Arif Alvi and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the PTI leader said he hoped against all hope that these talks would conclude on finalizing an early date for the elections. general. He said he knew the PDM government did not want to hold early general elections.

Regarding retired General Bajwa, Mr Khan said he and Mr Elahi had different experiences with the former army chief and denied that anything had been decided between him and Mr Elahi. the Punjab CM to discuss the former army chief in his speech on Saturday.

Parvez Elahi stayed with me for almost an hour after the speech but did not even mention his displeasure, Mr Khan said. The head of the PTI also said that Mr. Elahi must remain in alliance with him, if the latter wants to save his policy.

The PDM government scolded

In a series of tweets, the PTI leader chastised the PDM government for failing to control terrorism, push the economy to collapse and fail to reconcile to hold early elections and ultimately bring political and economic stability in the country.

In his tweets, Mr Khan said that this imported government had failed to deal with the 50% increase in terrorism in Pakistan with incidents from Chaman in Swat to Lakki Marwat in Bannu in addition to tearing apart the country’s economy.

He said the PDM government had also failed to deal with attacks from the international border by the security forces of a friendly Afghan government. While our soldiers, police and local people are sacrificing their lives on a daily basis, what is worse is that this growing terrorist threat and attacks from across our western border finds no place in the discourse of this crook cabal government.

Mr Khan said all they cared about was their NRO2 [deal] and its preservation. Therefore, despite the collapse of the economy, they are petrified to hold elections which are the only way to stabilize the economy through political stabilization, he commented.

Osman Bouzdar

While Chief Minister Parvez Elahi chastised his predecessor Usman Buzdar for victimizing him and neglecting Gujrat district in development works, the latter said he could also say a lot of things but that was not not the occasion. My message is love and respect for my colleagues, added Mr. Buzdar.

Stating that he remained chief minister for more than three years and did a lot of development work, ensured good governance and never indulged in the victimization of anyone, Mr. Buzdar said stated that any criticism of him was actually directed at the PTI narrative. He said Gujrat district had received development funds under the district development program.

Posted in Dawn, December 20, 2022

