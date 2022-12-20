High expectations for Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship

Last month, just days before hosting the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia was officially named the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ 2023 chairperson.

By chairing ASEAN, Indonesia will play a central role in setting the agenda for the hundreds of meetings that ASEAN holds regularly each year for its 10 member states, as well as the other 27 countries that are regularly engaged as dialogue partners and as members of ASEAN plus mechanisms, such as the ASEAN Regional Forum. President Joko Widodo, normally uninterested in foreign affairs, will also have the opportunity (once again) to play the role of international spokesperson after serving as the face of the G20 in 2022.

So what is likely to be on the agenda in 2023?

At the top are post-Covid-19 economic recovery and economic cooperation. Widodo announced the theme of the Indonesian presidency as ASEAN Matters: The Epicenter of Growth. The theme is, in many ways, a response to two sources of insecurity for ASEAN that are linked to its relevance in the 2020s: associations losing their voice in an era of great power competition and the ability association to provide economic benefits to its 684 million people.

In response to the latter, officials have long worked to deepen economic integration to support regional economic growth, encourage intramural trade flows and strengthen ASEAN’s power as a bloc. In the past, attempts have been undermined by a lack of enthusiasm to eliminate tariff and non-tariff barriers. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted states to address mutual concerns about supply chain resilience and digital trade. While Southeast Asia has does relatively well in recovering from the pandemic, disruptions to global value chains have hit its manufacturing hubs hard, forcing governments to assess the long-term security of supply chains.

Indonesia will likely focus on securing its commitments to meet the ASEAN Vision 2025, in particular the provisions relating to digital connectivity and trade. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation in the region, and therefore accelerated cyber addiction.

What could be the centerpiece of the Indonesian presidency, however, is Timor-Leste’s rise as a full member of ASEAN. After more than a decade of lobbying, Timor-Leste scored a major diplomatic victory at the 2022 ASEAN summit when it successfully coaxed other member states into agreeing in principle to accept its application for membership. . Indonesia has been the strongest supporter of Timor-Leste’s membership in ASEAN and Jakarta will want to see its ascension as soon as possible.

However, Indonesia’s success as ASEAN chair will likely be gauged by how well it handles two big challenges. The first is the current unrest in Myanmar, which has not only dominated discussions within ASEAN, but has also been a matter of international concern. ASEAN is trying to remedy the situation through a five-point consensus largely failed; the junta continues to commit acts of violence. With Myanmar due to hold (likely rigged and unfair) general elections in 2023, Indonesia is expected to exert more pressure on the junta.

The second major challenge is to manage the strategic implications of the Sino-American rivalry in Southeast Asia. Widodo said ASEAN’s key objective under the Indonesian chairmanship will be not to be an agent of any power. This statement follows a orient oneself among Southeast Asian leaders for expressing serious concern and concern about the effects of great power competition on ASEAN’s strategic autonomy.

While the United States and China appear to have had a moment of temporary rapprochement after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Bali, great power rivalry still has the potential to deepen regional economic and security concerns. For example, the attempted technological decoupling of the two powers could disrupt the information and communications technology ecosystem in Southeast Asia, which depends on the support, resources and technical knowledge of Chinese, Japanese, European and American.

There is also the need to deal with other potential volatilities, such as the South China Sea disputes, the central security hotspot in Southeast Asia. Indonesia has already sought to coordinate regional efforts restore this balance of power in the region. However, given the internal contradictions within ASEAN members and their varying levels of distrust of China, a common political approach, or consensus, might be difficult to find, and it might be good for china.

The relationship between Southeast Asia and China is complex with competing geostrategic and geoeconomic priorities. The region’s priority remains economic development as it faces huge infrastructure gaps, and China is financing key infrastructure projects in many sectors, including transportation (high speed railroad and bridges) and energy (power stations, often charcoal). China has substantial economic influence and weight in the region.

Yet China is also strategically challenging the sovereignty of countries in the region through its behavior in the South China Sea. Indonesia is aware that a unified ASEAN bloc, and indeed a cohesive Southeast Asia, would be the best deterrent against an assertive rising China, and that will be its most important challenge in bringing cohesion. to the region, both economically and strategically. Its success will be measured by how it bridges strategic and economic dissonance in 2023.

Given that Widodos has declared the twin goals of not falling into great power competition and focusing on economic recovery of the regions, there are signs that the Indonesian presidency will likely try to focus on regional connectivity as a means. achieve both goals, but it can be a challenge. task. The push for Timor-Leste’s inclusion in ASEAN is likely driven by the strategic view that no Southeast Asian country should fall under the influence of a single power. Given that Timor-Leste risks falling under China’s economic influenceits inclusion in ASEAN could enable it to diversify its economy and integrate into the region, thus reducing its dependence on China.

Expectations are often (a little too) high for the Indonesian chair. As the largest country in the region, Indonesia is often considered the first among equals member states of ASEAN, each having a right of veto over the decision-making of the association. Nonetheless, Indonesian diplomats will likely reflect on past token successes. In 2003, the Indonesian Presidency adopted the Bali Concord II, which launched plans to build the ASEAN community. In 2011, Indonesia laid the groundwork for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the largest free trade area in the world, which entered into force on January 1, 2022.

As this is the last ASEAN summit of Jokowis (and, most likely, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudis), we can expect a few attempts at creating a legacy. But whether it’s economic integration or the rise of Timor-Leste, Indonesia’s presidency is likely to face serious challenges beyond its control. While the benchmark of success for Indonesia’s G20 presidency this year was its ability to hold as normal a meeting as possible in the face of major global challenges, the benchmark of success for an Indonesian ASEAN chairmanship is much, much higher.