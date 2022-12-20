PM Narendra Modi asks BJP MPs to work to promote mils, sport : The Tribune India





PTI New Delhi, December 20 Good health associated with millets and sports took center stage in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here on Tuesday as he urged MPs to work to promote them. Making millet, which is grown by most of the country’s small-scale farmers, means serving the country, Modi told BJP MPs, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi who briefed reporters. The prime minister noted that the UN had declared 2023 the International Year of Millet at the request of his government as he called for making the nutrient-dense cereal bunch a popular food choice for people. While tens of thousands of foreign delegates are expected to attend a slew of meetings associated with the G-20, currently chaired by India, Modi said millets would be on the menu and said they could be used in anganwadis, schools, homes and government. meetings too. MPs could use millet products in meetings they hosted, he added. As more than 85 percent of India’s smallholder farmers grow millet in large numbers, an increase in the consumption of these grains would help them financially, he noted. Moreover, the government organizes Tuesday a lunch for all the deputies in which the millet is with the menu. The Prime Minister also asked MPs to promote sporting fixtures with a focus on Indian games like kabaddi. The organization of sports matches has been an initiative of the BJP in recent years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/pm-narendra-modi-asks-bjp-mps-to-work-to-promote-millets-sports-462837 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos