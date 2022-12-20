World fears new Chinese wave of Covid-19, wonders how to help Xi Jinping





WASHINGTON World health officials and experts are eagerly watching a surge of Covid-19 in China, fearing that a country of 1.4 billion people is under-vaccinated and may not have the health tools to treat a wave of disease that is expected to kill more than a million people through 2023. Some U.S. and European officials are struggling to understand how, or if, they can help ease a crisis they say will hurt the global economy, further strain business supply chains and spawn new coronavirus variants. worrying. We have made it clear that we are ready to help in any way they may deem acceptable, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. Preparing the health system in advance, collecting accurate and shared data and open communication are all important in tackling mass coronavirus infections, say health experts from countries other than China who have battled their own waves of Covid-19. Many of these elements seem to be lacking in China, they say. President Xi Jinping has long insisted that China’s one-party system is best suited to manage the disease and that Chinese vaccines are superior to their Western counterparts, despite some evidence to the contrary. Democratic governments find themselves in a difficult situation diplomatically, wanting to help stem an emerging crisis with global and national health and economic implications in a way the Chinese government might be willing to accept. China’s vaccine nationalism is deeply tied to Xi’s pride. Accepting Western aid would not only embarrass Xi, but also shatter his oft-propagated narrative that the Chinese model of governance is superior, said Craig Singleton, deputy director of the China program at the Defense Foundation. of the Democracies. European and American officials are holding painstaking discussions behind the scenes with their Chinese counterparts, while issuing deliberately worded public statements aimed at making it clear that the ball is in Beijing’s court. To ask or not to ask One area of ​​potential Western help is whether China would accept BioNTechs’ updated mRNA vaccine designed to target currently circulating Omicron-related virus variants, which many experts believe are more effective than Chinese vaccines. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the issue during a visit to Beijing in November, with BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin. But the United States and other Western countries are not openly encouraging China to accept Western-made mRNA vaccines, White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha told reporters on Thursday. We are ready to help any country in the world with vaccines, treatments, anything we can help with, he said.

