Imran Khan vows not to take any action against ex-army chief after coming to power – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





ISLAMABAD [Pakistan], December 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan vowed on Sunday that although he has a “personal” dispute with former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he would take no action against him if he were to come to power again, The Express Tribune reported. While addressing a meeting of a Pakistan Newspaper Editors Council (CPNE) delegation at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Khan said the new Army Chief of Staff ( COAS), General Asim Munir himself, had declared that he would remain neutral. However, he added that holding elections within three months of the dissolution of the assemblies will be the biggest test of his neutrality. The former prime minister said he told Bajwa about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s involvement in Rs 16 billion corruption cases, according to The Express Tribune. “I told General Bajwa that if we catch 10 to 12 most corrupt people, everything will be back on track,” he added. However, he added, he later learned that corruption was not a problem for General (Retired) Bajwa. The country’s economy is in decline and people’s income is low, so how can loans be repaid in this situation, he wondered. “A country cannot prosper if there is no rule of law,” he added. Speaking about the Toshakhana case, the PTI leader said if there had been any corruption during his tenure, then opponents would have raised it rather than only highlighting the Toshakhana issue. , according to The Express Tribune. “Toshakhana is not a museum. If I hadn’t bought the watch, it would have been bought by someone else at an auction,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League supremo-N ( PML-N) Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had also bought expensive cars from Toshakhana. , Imran Khan said the “corrupt gang” had obtained vouchers under the National Reconciliation Order (NRO) II granted to them by the former army chief, local media reported. The former Prime Minister made these remarks in the context of the return of Salman Shehbaz. in the country after ending more than four years of self-imposed exile in London, according to The News International. army chief, the head of the PTI reiterated that his government had been overthrown by a conspiracy and that thieves had been imposed on the country, according to the report. while Le Nawaz Sharif plans to return,” Khan said according to The News International. (ANI)

