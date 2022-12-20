Jokowi: Indonesia does not want to be forced to export





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi highlighted Indonesia’s position in terms of exporting natural resources (SDA). Jokowi said Indonesia does not want to be forced to export raw resources that can be processed domestically. “The colonial era left a long trauma for our nation. We were forced to do forced labor, we were forced to cultivate. Right now, we don’t want to be coerced, including we don’t want to be coerced to export,” Jokowi told Grha Sabha Pramana, UGM, Sleman, Monday evening, December 19, 2022. Meanwhile, the government pursues the goal of downstream natural resources. After banning the export of nickel ore or nickel ore, the government said it would ban the export of other raw minerals. On several occasions, Jokowi alluded to the government’s plan to stop bauxite and copper exports. Read: On Indonesia’s defeat in WTO lawsuit, Energy Watch: It’s our resource, fight it! During the ASEAN-EU summit, Jokowi also said that Indonesia has emphasized its position that in cooperation between countries, the government not only wants to move forward together, but also. Thus, he said, no party has the right to impose its will and use its standards to impose them on the other parties. On the other hand, according to Jokowi, Indonesia has the potential to become a global food and energy barn. Moreover, green energy is currently needed in the world. Through the downstream program for its natural resources, Jokowi said, Indonesia has the opportunity to become a developed country with added value at the national level. “All this must be fought in the arena of international politics, world politics, and also reinforced by the internal capacities of the country,” Jokowi said. Alleged forced export of nickel ore At the beginning of last December, Jokowi revealed that there was an effort forced exports of nickel ore after Indonesia stopped shipping these goods as ore or raw material. The forced export emerged after the European Union sued Indonesia at the World Trade Organization (WTO). “In the VOC era, in the corporate era, there was such a thing as forced labor, there was such a thing as forced cultivation. In this modern era, forced exports have reappeared,” Jokowi said during the Kompas100 CEO Forum at the State Palace, Jakarta on Friday, December 2, 2022. Indonesia lost the nickel ore export ban case in the final WTO panel report which was released on October 17, 2022. Indonesia’s policy is considered to have violated the Article XI.1 of the GATT 1994 and cannot be justified by Article XI.2 (a) XX (d) of the GATT 1994. However, Indonesia will appeal. Jokowi pointed out nickel ore what is prohibited for export are the country’s natural resources. For this reason, he questioned why the authority of the Indonesian government over its own natural wealth was pursued by other countries. “Forced export. We are forced to export. Why are these our goods,” he said. Also read: A number of risks if Indonesia loses call for nickel export ban at WTO Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here .

