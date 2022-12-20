Trump Response Today: Criminal Referrals Made by January 6 Committee Against Trump Announced





January 6 panel chair says Trump broke US election faith in last session

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

The House Select Committee on January 6 formally voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for prosecution on charges stemming from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States Criminal Code, ending an 18-month investigation. in his role in the Capitol Riot.

Monday’s meeting marks the culmination of a year of extensive investigations and witness interviews by the House Select Committee as they investigate what happened that day and how it happened. been fueled by the continued lies of former presidents about the 2020 presidential election.

By unanimous consent, the committee voted to forward the panels’ findings to Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who, in addition to overseeing the investigation into Mr. Trump’s possession of classified documents in his area of Mar-a-Lago, oversees ongoing investigations into the ex-presidents attempt to reverse his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

Ethics charges were also recommended for four Republican lawmakers for failing to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee. The panel also voted to adopt its final report, outlining its rationale for recommending charges, which will be released on Wednesday.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1671524400Roadmap to Justice: Takeaways from the January 6 Panel

The Jan. 6 committee set out to compile a public record of the history of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but its final report has become much more of a ‘road map to justice’ as Americans accept Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Oliver O’Connell20 December 2022 08:20

1671523223Trump suggests he cannot be criminally charged on January 6 as he has already been impeached

The one-term president embraced his Truth Social platform after the House Jan. 6 committee formally voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.

The committee decided that charges should be brought for alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.

My colleague Graeme Massie reports:

Namita Singh20 December 2022 08:00

1671522000 Jan 6: White House aides tell Trump to promote peaceful protests

Mr. Herschmann reportedly told Mr. Trump in person, but the then-president refused.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Oliver O’Connell20 December 2022 07:40

1671520204Hogan: Trump at lowest point on record on January 6 report day

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican weighing a 2024 White House bid, said yesterday he believed former President Donald Trump was at his lowest point, as the House Committee on January 6 concluded its investigation into what Hogan described as one of the darkest days in American history.

In an interview with The Associated Press shortly before the committee released its recommendations, Hogan said the former president should be held accountable, after he inflamed a sort of rioting mob to go and attack the headquarters of our democracy.

However, the outgoing, time-limited governor did not specify how Trump should be held accountable.

Read the details in this report:

Namita Singh20 December 2022 07:10

1671518400Watch: January 6 panel chairman says accountability key to US survival

Accountability key to preventing another Jan 6, says Bennie Thompson

Oliver O’Connell20 December 2022 06:40

1671516604January 6 panel calls for ethics review for McCarthy, GOP lawmakers

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers should face ethics investigations for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas, the House committee said yesterday on Jan. a stalemate of several months on their testimony.

The committee had issued subpoenas in May for testimony from Mr. McCarthy who is vying to become Speaker of the House in January as well as Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Andy Biggs of Arizona , saying all had crucial information to share about the January 6 attack and the actions of former President Donald Trump.

But all defied the order of testimony and documents.

Namita Singh20 December 2022 06:10

1671514800Trump behaving like a loser says his niece

Andrew Feinberg spoke with Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, about her uncles’ growing problems.

Oliver O’Connell20 December 2022 05:40

1671513004Trump removal: What laws the Jan. 6 panel says were broken

A look at the statutes cited by the committee in its referral:

Obstruction of due process:

In this case, he is referring to an official procedure referring to the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 in which the electoral votes were to be counted and Democrat Joe Biden was to be certified as the rightful winner.

The committee said it had amassed substantial evidence that Mr. Trump was seeking to obstruct that process, including by summoning supporters to Washington on the day Congress convened and through a relentless but ultimately unsuccessful pressure campaign aimed at bringing the Vice President Mike Pence to prevent the votes from being approved.

Conspiracy to defraud the country:

This is a general law that makes it a crime to work with someone else to commit fraud against the United States.

The committee says Mr Trump did just that by trying to obstruct certification of the election despite aides telling him there was no fraud that could have affected the outcome, imploring angrily Pence to delay this certification even though he had been told there was no legal basis for him to do so, and working with others, inside and outside of government, on a multi-part plan to stay in power.

Conspiracy to make a false statement:

The law touches on conduct that the Justice Department is already known to investigate an alleged scheme by Mr. Trump allies to subjugate bogus voters in battleground states won by Mr. Biden in order to obstruct the certification of the results and to invalidate the victory of Bidens.

Inciting or aiding an insurrection:

The inclusion of this law represents an attempt by the committee to hold Mr. Trump accountable for the riot itself, not just for his actions, but also for his inaction.

Under the statute, Mr. Trump does not need to coordinate with his supporters to lead a rebellion. Instead, one could violate the statute simply by aiding an insurgency or comforting those actually participating in it.

Namita Singh20 December 2022 05:10

1671511200Trump violated multiple criminal laws, Jan. 6 panel finds in DoJ referrals

Lawmakers on the panel voted unanimously to send four criminal referrals to the Justice Department, all naming Mr. Trump and saying there is enough evidence to convict him of violating multiple criminal statutes. The most serious of the four charges was the last: aiding or abetting an insurgency aimed at overthrowing the United States government.

Oliver O’Connell20 December 2022 04:40

1671509404Does referral to committees have legal value?

The House Jan. 6 committee yesterday urged the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump for four different criminal actions that not only affect the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, but also his behavior during last year’s uprising on the US Capitol.

Committee referrals to the Justice Department carry no legal weight since federal prosecutors are already conducting their own investigation and are the only ones to decide whether to prosecute Mr. Trump.

President Donald J Trump’s criminal referral to the Justice Department is shown on a screen during a meeting of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol

(Getty Images)

That investigation is being led by newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith, who has already signed a series of subpoenas but has made no public statement about the direction his criminal investigation will take.

Nonetheless, the committee said at its last public meeting that it viewed its report as providing a roadmap to justice and, in fact, the focus is now on the Department of Justice and on the question of whether there is sufficient evidence to prosecute.

Mr. Trump said in a statement: These people do not understand that when they come after me, people who love freedom gather around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.

Namita Singh20 December 2022 04:10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-response-to-jan-6-hearing-report-summary-b2248387.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos