January 6 committee recommends charges against Donald Trump for Capitol riot





The U.S. Committee of Inquiry into the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot has recommended charges against former President Donald Trump.

Key Points: Donald Trump has been recommended for four criminal charges The Justice Department is not required to act on the recommendation A full report from the select committee is expected to be released Thursday

At its final public hearing, the panel voted unanimously to refer the former president to the Justice Department on four counts.

These include obstruction of proper congressional process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and insurrection.

The department is conducting its own investigation into January 6 and is not obligated to act on the committee’s recommendations.

The committee argued against Mr. Trump in nine public hearings.

A preview of the select committee’s final report revealed some of the findings against Mr. Trump, including:

Deliberately disseminating false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 presidential election Corruptly pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count electoral votes the election results in their states conspiring to nullify the election result

The full report is expected to be released on Thursday Australia time.

At the committee’s last public session, Rep. Pete Aguilar, a California Democrat, recounted Mr. Trump’s relentless lobbying campaign to get Vice President Mike Pence to reject the ballot count and deny the candidate Democrat Joe Biden his legal victory.

This legally dubious theory was pushed by John Eastman, a conservative law professor and Trump loyalist whose plan was derided by other lawyers in Mr Trump’s orbit.

Each member of the nine-member panel recalled different aspects of the 16-month investigation, including Mr. Trump’s efforts to pressure his own Justice Department officials and Mr. Pence to help undo his electoral defeat.

When those efforts failed, the committee said, Mr. Trump turned to his supporters, inviting them to march to the Capitol.

“President Trump lit the flame, he poured gasoline on the fire and sat in the dining room of the White House for hours watching the fire. And today he continues to fan those flames,” Rep. Elaine Luri said.

The committee also referred four Republican House members, including Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, to the House Ethics Committee for failing to comply with his subpoenas while investigating the attack.

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the USCapitol voted unanimously on all four charges. (Reuters: Al Drago/Pool)

“If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy, this can never happen again,” said Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee, at the start of the meeting.

Slamming Mr. Trump for summoning the crowd to the Capitol nearly two years ago, Mr. Thompson also criticized the former president for undermining faith in the democratic system.

“If faith is broken, so is our democracy. Donald Trump broke that faith,” Thompson said.

Mr Trump has already launched a campaign to seek the Republican nomination to run for the White House again in 2024.

Work on several surveys

The work of the select committee is part of a series of investigations into the riot.

Five people, including a police officer, died during or shortly after the incident and more than 140 police officers were injured. The Capitol suffered millions of dollars in damage.

“One of the most shameful findings of this committee was that President Trump was sitting in the dining room of the Oval Office watching the violent riot on Capitol Hill on television,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the two Republicans on the committee and its vice president, told me.

A jury has already convicted members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia of sedition for their role in the attack.

Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed last month to lead federal investigations into Mr Trump.

Mr Trump has faced a series of legal problems since leaving office.

His real estate company was sentenced on December 6 for carrying out a 15-year criminal scheme to evade taxes.

Mr. Trump has dismissed the many investigations he faces as politically motivated. He says the Democratic-dominated Jan. 6 committee is biased against him.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo: Mary Altaffer)

“The highly partisan Unselect Committee is unlawfully disclosing confidential information to anyone willing to listen,” the former chairman wrote on his Truth Social platform ahead of the meeting.

“How much longer are Republicans, and patriotic Americans in general, going to allow this to happen.”

The select committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans approved the report, including the recommendation for charges, unanimously.

The House Ways and Means Committee is due to meet on Tuesday (local time) to decide what to do with Mr. Trump’s tax returns, which he obtained late last month after a lengthy court battle.

Mr. Trump was the first presidential candidate in decades not to release his tax returns during one of his presidential campaigns.

