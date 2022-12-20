PTI condemns indecent audio attributed to Imran Khan





The PTI has condemned the indecent audio attributed to PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. PTI claims the alleged audio is another attempt to slander Imran Khan.

Earlier, an indecent audio clip attributed to Imran Khan was shared on social media where it was suggested that Imran Khan was talking to a woman on the phone.

The salacious comments made in the purported audio suggested it was recorded from the phone. Wider public opinion is that the audio clip is fake, however, it still caused a social media storm as it is seen as another attempt to slander the PTI leader. PTI leaders blamed the incumbent government for the false sound.

Read more: Imran Khan files plea with SC demanding investigation into PM House audio leaks

“When the alleged video of Pervez Rasheed and Maryam was leaked, we strongly condemned it and called it a despicable act. But now fake audio recordings of Imran Khan are being created and released. They sit in the federal government so shamelessly that they don’t even have respect for their own leader and throw mud at Imran Khan,” tweeted Azhar Mashwani of the PTI.

— Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) December 19, 2022

Punjab’s Information Technology Minister Dr. Arsalan Khalid also condemned the audio. Although Arsalan Khalid did not name anyone, he seemed to suggest that a PML-N leader sitting abroad was behind the alleged audio leak.

“The thoughts of their coach sitting outside can’t go beyond fake audio/videos. The economy is destroyed, the industry is drawing its last breath, unemployment is rising day by day and their hobby fake audios won’t go away. With each of your hits, the people’s trust in the captain is strengthened and they are all united behind one person,” said Dr. Arsalan Khalid.

/

— Dr. Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) December 19, 2022

Members of the journalistic community have also condemned the fake audio leak, saying that broadcasting such obscene audio serves no purpose but diverts attention from the real issues of the country, for example the economy.

Read more: Leaked second part of Imran Khans audio on US cipher

If the leaked indecent audio is in fact that of Imran Khan, it goes to show that some have it against Imran Khan at best.

— Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) December 19, 2022

Releasing such bands will only damage you, but not IK. Don’t stoop so low. Spreading obscenity and explicit content will do no good but will have serious long term consequences as it will affect the basic morals of our society and may affect you too! Don’t make this mistake.

— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) December 19, 2022

I heard an alleged damning audio from former Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI, I can’t share but this war is getting really ugly!

— Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) December 19, 2022

Frequently leaked audio clips of political leaders have raised concerns about the country’s cybersecurity. Since September, several political figures have been the target of audio leaks. Most of the audios were leaked from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/pti-condemns-indecent-audio-attributed-to-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos