Donald Trump’s NFTs under fire for internal strike and design plagiarism





The Donald Trump-branded NFT trading card project has come under fire after it was revealed the project had minted 1,000 NFTs internally, 68 of which were considered the rarest in the collection.

Rare NFTs included 47 of 179 1/1s and 21 of 70 autographed NFTs.

Internally Minted Super Rare NFTs

On-chain analyst, OKHotshot (@NFTherder) reported on Dec 17 that 1000 Donald Trump NFT trading cards were minted and then sent to a Gnosis safe wallet created on Dec 14 just a day before the project launch.

2/ Vault wallet, a gnosis vault, was created on 2022-12-14. One day before the launch of DT nft

On launch day, a DT funding wallet sent a matic to a DT wallet admin. Who then hit 1k nfts at gnosis vault: 0xfb65415Ca83B69DA9bC56B4C9C2334fa402baCd7 pic.twitter.com/QLvIcA5p6X

— OKHotshot (@NFTherder) December 17, 2022

OKHotshot claimed that a total of 26% of 1/1 NFTs and 28% of autographed NFTs were minted and sent to the Gnosis Vault. These very rare NFT traits are found in only 0.40% and 0.16% of all cards respectively. Gnosis safe holdings can be reviewed on Opensea.

The 1000 NFTs issued internally can be taken into account in the FAQ of the official site, which indicates:

“Only 45,000 digital Trump trading cards will be created in this first run. 44,000 of them will go on sale”

However, it was not explicitly stated that more than 25% of the two rarest NFTs would be minted internally and sent to what appears to be a team-owned Gnosis Vault.

Additional insight into how they struck Donald Trump’s first thousand nfts into the Gnosis Vault. * buyers had a strict limit of 100 nft maximum per buyer/household. pic.twitter.com/akwFJMxWyG

— OKHotshot (@NFTherder) December 19, 2022

Donald Trump is not the owner of the project

The Donald Trump NFT Project is not owned by Donald Trump but by NFT International LLC., as stated in the official website footnotes:

“NFT INT LLC is not owned, operated or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective directors or affiliates. NFT INT LLC uses the name, likeness and likeness of Donald J. Trump under a paid license from CIC Digital LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked in accordance with its terms.

However, the ownership of the project is hidden in the official website statement on the landing page which states:

“For the first time ever, collect your own rare President Trump digital trading card.”

Additionally, Trump’s post on Truth Social on Dec. 15 before the launch added further ambiguity to the question:

Design writing problems

Allegations that the Donald Trump NFT trading card designs were taken from Shutterstock and other images have been circulating on Twitter.

Matthew Sheffield, national digital media correspondent for The Young Turks, created a thread on Dec. 16 revealing several alleged examples of stock images used for Donald Trump NFT trading card designs.

It appears that Donald Trump’s NFT image of himself as a cowboy is from an Amazon image that has been slightly edited. https://t.co/B0b2SUSbX9 pic.twitter.com/OA8L2rHw4J

— Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 16, 2022

Centralized and stored off-chain

OKHotshot also identified that all metadata and artwork was stored off-chain. This means that anyone with access to this storage and domain has the ability to edit properties and artwork without revealing the changes on the blockchain for user verification.

4/ Looking further, we see that all metadata and artwork is stored centrally off-chain. People with domain/storage access can change properties and artwork without being able to verify it on the blockchain pic.twitter.com/mEQIegMuf1

— OKHotshot (@NFTherder) December 17, 2022

