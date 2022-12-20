Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono to safeguard the sovereignty of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) and the unity and integrity of the ‘Indonesia. Earlier we appointed Admiral TNI Yudo Margono next to me as TNI commander. “I ordered the commander of the TNI to protect the sovereignty of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia first, and then to protect our unity and integrity,” the president said in his statement after inaugurating the Admiral Yudo Margono as Commander of the Indonesian National Army. Forces, Monday (12/19/2022), at the State Palace, Jakarta. Apart from this, the President also left a message for the Commander of the TNI to increase the professionalism of the TNI soldiers so that public confidence in the TNI, which is currently already high, can be maintained. Public confidence in the TNI is currently at its highest, this confidence must be maintained at all times with professionalism within the TNI which must continue to improve, he said. Regarding the holding of the general elections (elections) that will take place in the near future, the President stressed the importance of the TNI to maintain neutrality so that it does not fall into practical politics. Furthermore, the President stressed that the TNI and Polri continue to increase their synergy in order to maintain a conducive situation in the country. Political stability and security stability are important in the development of our country, in the context of our economic growth in an uncertain situation due to global uncertainty, he said. Turning then to the conflict in Papua, the President underlined the importance of a humanist approach accompanied by firmness to resolve a certain number of problems in Papua, in particular those linked to the armed criminal group (KKB). Because if we are not firm, the KKB always does something like that, so the problem will not be solved, he concluded. In a statement after the inauguration ceremony, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono said he would immediately carry out a number of tasks assigned to him by President Jokowi. The first task is to maintain sovereignty, to maintain unity, to maintain the image of the TNI which is the trust of the people. Of course, that will be my priority, Yudo said. (JW/UN)

