Lack of credibility, people’s lack of trust are Xi Xinping’s greatest vulnerability

Wei On the surface, to outsiders, Xi Jinping appears to be all-powerful, with enormous authority. For Americans, a president, having assumed the presidency, has corresponding powers. Others must trust the president and obey orders issued by the president.

It’s different in China. Holding office without credibility will not lead to obedience. Chinese officials are very adept at disobeying without getting caught. There is a Chinese saying, there are policies from above, and there are countermeasures from below. They have different ways of handling it. When others don’t trust you, when you have no credibility and receive no acceptance, you’re in big trouble. Your commands might not be executed at all. Others might have ways to make your commands disappear into thin air.

Under such circumstances, the lack of credibility, lack of people’s trust or authority among the people is Xi Jinping’s greatest vulnerability. The Communist Party shares the same greater vulnerability as Xi Jinping. The Communist Party has no credibility either. He agrees with you, makes promises to you, but he won’t deliver. When I met [President Bill] Clinton at the time, we talked about it. I told Clinton he shouldn’t offer favorable terms to China first. You have to hold on to favors until he delivers on his promises. You can only return the money once you have received the goods. If you pay in advance, you may never receive the goods. This is the greatest characteristic of the duplicity of communist parties. Of course, this can fool Americans, Europeans, people around the world. It’s easy to fool people once, but people can’t be fooled forever, right? They can’t be fooled forever. Then, once people lose trust in you, they may not believe you even when you tell the truth. Then you are at an impasse.

Pottinger Some people can always be deceived, but not everyone.

Wei In effect.

Pottinger You spent 18 years in prison. And the first time you went to prison was because of your role in 1978 in what became known as the Democracy Wall Movement. You stuck a manifesto on a public wall and called for what you called the Fifth Modernization, which hadn’t been included in Deng Xiaoping’s description of the things China needed to modernize, like science and technology. , industry and national defence. You called for a fifth modernization, which was democracy. Looking back and looking at this moment right now, do you think China felt closer to democracy in 1978, or does it feel closer to democracy now, at the end of 2022?

Wei At that time, we were very close. Bao Tong agreed with me too. According to him, the Communist Party at the time did not know which direction to take. Mao Zedong’s way, Stalin’s way, everyone knew it wouldn’t work. These paths lead to the ruin of the nation. But then what instead?

At that time, Bao Tong believed, the Communist Party could have chosen the path of democracy. Because these communist cadres, big or small, rose through the ranks under the banner of democracy when they were young. They, including Mao Zedong, never gave up the banner of democracy, even though what was actually set up was dictatorship. But the party called it the big democracy, which allows people to express themselves, put up big posters of characters, etc., etc. The party could have chosen the path of democracy at the time. There was a real chance.

Unfortunately, Deng Xiaoping chose otherwise. He chose the traditional Chinese path, a path where the market economy is ruled by authoritarian politics. He knew that a market economy is superior to a planned economy. There is no doubt about that. But the debate at the time, the most important argument within the Communist Party, was whether we should adopt a Western-style parliamentary democracy or continue down the path of a one-party dictatorship. There were many veteran communist members with a longstanding faith in communism who believed that one-party rule should be maintained. At the time, Deng Xiaoping proposed the four principles, with the cardinal principle being to maintain party leadership. This is how we missed the opportunity at the time. In 1989, when the people rose up to demand democracy, although Zhao Ziyang was not necessarily pro-democracy, but at least he did not want to suppress the people, he may have pleaded for compromise. It was another opportunity that we also missed.

Now, under Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule, there is a new opportunity. When authoritarian politics not only threatens the masses, dissidents, but also Communist officials themselves, people might begin to ask themselves, is there any other way available? At least US officials don’t necessarily end up in jail for just any mistake. Meanwhile, even without making mistakes, Communist Party officials can be sent to jail simply to Xi’s displeasure. For party officials, the US system offers at least more personal security. Given the circumstances, perhaps more and more Chinese Communist Party officials hope to choose the path of democracy. This is not my guess, but a conclusion based on the information I received. Many communist leaders are in contact with me through friends. They hope that we can do more outside China to bring about change inside China. Of course we work hard, but those inside [China] unaware of the challenges we face, while we know well the difficulties they are experiencing in China.

Although the opportunity is there, the outcome depends on the choice of the international community. If the United States continues to choose commercial interests and tolerate authoritarianism, be it the Chinese Communist Party or Saudi Arabia, if tolerated for corporate profits, global democracy will inevitably decline. The role of role models is increasingly clear to everyone. If you’re not serious about democracy, why would we fight tooth and nail for it? So I think the United States, as a beacon of democracy, plays a huge role. The examples of other models of democracy, such as the democratic European nations, Japan and Taiwan, are also important. If these models don’t live up to their reputation, I think democracy in China will also suffer.