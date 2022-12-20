BTA. Energy Minister: Within 10 days Bulgaria will conclude negotiations with Turkey for gas supply

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Before the end of the year, in ten days, I expect negotiations with Turkey on natural gas supply to be completed, Acting Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said on Tuesday during the NovaTV morning show. According to its own words, up to 30% of the gas that Bulgaria receives can pass through Turkey. He explained that the negotiations concern the connection between the Bulgarian gas transport network and the Turkish network. He expects the contract for the use of the Turkish gas transmission network to be for a period of at least 13 years.

Hristov noted that there is a possibility of using Turkish liquefied gas terminals, speaking of quantities of about one billion cubic meters per year. According to him, this is a unique opportunity for Bulgaria, unveiled during the visit of President Rumen Radev and a Bulgarian delegation to Turkey ten days ago, where the The Head of State discussed energy projects with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The next step is to negotiate the delivery of liquefied gas by ship. Turkey offers Bulgaria to join negotiations with its suppliers from the United States and Norway, Hristov said.

When the contracts with Turkey come into force, 30% of the natural gas imported into Bulgaria will pass through Turkish territory. Another 30% will come from Greece and the rest from Azerbaijan, Hristov said. He insisted that this diversification will make gas supplies more secure. According to him, the annual gas consumption in Bulgaria is about 3.5 billion cubic meters.

Hristov also commented on the natural gas price cap agreed at the European level on Monday. EU energy ministers have agreed on a cap for wholesale gas prices – 180 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). He said he expected gasoline prices to start falling because of the cap.

The gas price for January will be known on December 31. Hristov expressed hope that it will be less than BGN 200 per MWh. He predicted some price increase of around 30%.