Bilawal defends remarks against Modi, says he was ‘referring to historical fact’ – Pakistan

Foreign Minister Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari has defended his recent remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was referring to historical fact.

At a press conference at the UN last week, Bilawal described Modi as the butcher of Gujarat, adding that instead of being punished for the massacre of more than 2,000 Muslims in Gujarat in 2002, he had was appointed Prime Minister.

He was responding to remarks by his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankars who, for two days in a row, had called Pakistan a host of Osama bin Laden and a perpetrator of terrorism.

The Indian government had strongly criticized Bilawal’s remarks while workers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests in parts of the country, including outside the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. Some workers had also burned an effigy of Bilawal.