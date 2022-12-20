Jokowi walks to Madiun Sukolilo market, locals jostle to shake hands and ask for t-shirts





Madiun (beritajatim.com) – President Joko Widodo visited Madiun today. During the visit which took place on Tuesday (20/12/2022), Jokowi stopped at Sukolilo Market in Sukolilo Village, Jiwan District, Madiun Regency to provide basic food aid and business capital . Hundreds of locals filled the Sukolilo market. They jostled for the chance to shake hands with Jokowi and rushed to ask for t-shirts. A pushing action also occurred. TNI-Polri and other agents couldn’t stop locals from wanting to shake hands and get Jokowi t-shirts. Indeed, some residents had to be evacuated from the crowd. Those who could not admit to being disappointed. On the other hand, the inhabitants who received t-shirts said they were happy. “Alhamdulillah, I was able to shake hands with the president earlier and received a souvenir. It’s been a long time since I saw the president in person, let alone being able to shake hands and buy souvenirs,” said one resident, Kevin Bella Titania, on Tuesday (20/12/2022). Some residents who couldn’t shake hands and get t-shirts admitted they were disappointed. But being able to see the president in person was already something special for him. President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo are known to have visited Sukolilo Market, located in Jiwan District, Madiun Regency on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. During the visit to the market, the Head of State and Mrs. Iriana provided working capital assistance (BMK) to street vendors, as well as direct cash assistance (BTL) to market traders. [fiq/beq]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://beritajatim.com/peristiwa/jokowi-ke-pasar-sukolilo-madiun-warga-berebut-salaman-hingga-minta-kaos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos