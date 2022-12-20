Imran Khan’s Alleged Sex Appeal Goes Viral, PTI Cries Character Murder





The leaked call recordings of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan were shared on YouTube channel by a local journalist named Syed Ali Haider. Representative image/AP.

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is making headlines again and this time for the wrong reasons. An alleged recording of the cricketer-turned-politician’s phone call with a woman in which he can be heard making lewd and vulgar remarks has gone viral, drawing criticism from the public ahead of elections in the country next year .

Imran Khan’s ‘vulgar’ appeal to a woman goes viral

According to reports in Pakistani media, Imran Khan’s leaked call recordings were shared on YouTube channel by a local journalist named Syed Ali Haider.

Some of the Pakistani news portals claimed that the audio came from the Pakistani PMO (Prime Minister’s Office).

The “call recording leak” caught everyone in the Islamic country by surprise.

In the leaked clip that has gone viral, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan can be heard chatting with an adult. Some Pakistani newspapers claimed that Imran Khan was heard having an intimate conversation with a woman.

Several other journalists also claimed that Imran Khan was caught having an “adult conversation” with the lady. A scribe named Naila Inayat in a post on Twitter said: “In the alleged leak of sex calls, Imran Khan became Emraan Hashmi.”

In the alleged sex calls leak, Imran Khan became Emraan Hashmi.

Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) December 19, 2022

“Someone from Pakistan sent me a video from a YouTube channel called Syed Ali Haider Official run by a Pakistani journalist. The latest video supposedly contains an audio clip of @ImranKhanPTI with 2 women,” the analyst tweeted. of Defense Retd Major Gaurav Arya.

Someone from Pakistan sent me a video from a YouTube channel called Syed Ali Haider Official run by a Pakistani journalist. The latest video supposedly contains an audio clip of @ImranKhanPTI with 2 women.

Imran Khan is definitely not waiting to go to Jannat and get 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/SSDULga6qk

Major Gaurav Arya (retired) (@majorgauravarya) December 20, 2022

People have taken to social media to react to Imran Khan’s leaked calls.

Warning: Offensive language; intended for an informed public

‘Fake audio’ says Imran Khan party

A PTI leader, Dr Arslan Khalid said the viral audio targeting Imran Khan was “fake”.

“PTI President’s political opponents cannot think beyond creating fake audios and videos,” said Khalid, who served as Imran Khan’s (digital media) focal person during his rule.

Although he didn’t name anyone directly for the leaked audio, he did seem to suggest that a PML-N leader sitting overseas was behind it.

Also read: WATCH: Maulana Fazlur Rehman says ‘Girls in Pakistan wish Imran Khan was in their room’

Another PTI leader, Azhar Mashwani, also condemned the defamation of Imran Khan and attacked the federal government for using fake videos and audios against his opponents.

PTI social media worker Mariams Madness said: “Third class politicians were behind the fake audio clip.”

Read all latest news, trending news, cricket news, bollywood news, india news and entertainment news here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/imran-khans-alleged-sex-call-goes-viral-pti-cries-character-assassination-11840841.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

