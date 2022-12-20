Donald Trump cannot hide from the January 6 commissions





The January 6 Committee punched Donald Trump with a concise summary hearing in support of the former president’s historic criminal referrals to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution.

The referrals name Trump and John Eastman who penned a memo outlining illegal theories that then-Vice President Mike Pence could decide the 2020 election and laying out four different counts that the DOJ must consider: Obstruction of Due Process (18 USC 1512(c); Conspiracy to Defraud the United States (18 USC 371); Conspiracy to Submit False Statements (18 USC 1001) and Insurrection ( 18 U.S.C. 2383).

Although Congressional referrals to the DOJ have no legal leverage and do not require DOJ action, they are not your ordinary criminal referrals.

The DOJ may sometimes take Congressional requests with a grain of salt since they arise from a political institution with political motives, but these are extraordinarily different. For starters, even the committees’ executive summary, a solid 150-plus-page document with dense footnotes, suggests the referrals were written for prosecutors. This is seen not only in the volume of evidence presented, but also in the formation of legal theories for prosecution and even the refutation of anticipated legal defenses.

The summary explicitly states that most referrals are taking place without knowing whether criminal investigations and prosecutions are underway, but these are taking place with the knowledge that the DOJ and Fulton County in Georgia have already opened criminal investigations into the efforts to interfere with the 2020 elections. Indeed, this difference is extremely important for several reasons.

First, the summary and likely the report take full advantage of the fact that the court cases have already ruled on some of the evidence in the case and offered the DOJ a chance to refute defense arguments. For example, one of the points of defense likely to be raised if there is a lawsuit for obstruction of due process is that the January 6 certification of the electoral college count was somehow not due process. . In the approximately 275 cases accusing the defendants of this violation, many defense lawyers have tried to make this argument, but so far without success.

Similarly, the Committee also relies on the fact that a judge in a civil case has already concluded that Trump and Eastman likely committed crimes as well as a judge rejecting the claim that Trumps Ellipse speech was completely protected by the First Amendment. In laying out rebuttals to these potential legal defenses, the committee addresses the same analyzes that the DOJ should consider in making a charging decision.

Second, the summary alludes to the massive amount of evidence already compiled, including a thousand witness interviews that will likely be featured in the full report and its appendices. In short, the Committee has done a thorough investigative job, which the DOJ hasn’t even begun to rival. This type of work will allow the DOJ to preview witness testimony and know which witnesses may be most important and where to push further with them to develop new evidence.

Finally, the summary also shows deference to the DOJ. He points out that prosecutors have access to much more effective investigative tools and leaves open the possibility of other charges and targets that prosecutors can develop with these tools.

This is not a warning to the DOJ from politicians to investigate a political opponent. Rather, it is a meticulously crafted report intended to aid prosecutors as well as inform the American people.

The summary even provides what you might call a little pep talk for the DOJ. The report points out that in the recently successful prosecution of the Guardians of the Oath, a similar Seditious Conspiracy charge was successfully prosecuted. The DOJ is obviously aware of the win, but their late start and slower pace suggests a little encouragement might not hurt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-cant-hide-from-jan-6-committees-criminal-referral The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos