Will tensions ease in Australia-China relations?

Recently, relations between Beijing and Canberra have been less combative, but the Australian government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remains wary of Chinese ambitions.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet on November 15, 2022 at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

In a word China responded harshly to Australia’s calls for investigations into Covid origins

Strong trade relationship exists despite Beijing’s diplomatic and economic sanctions

Beyond close ties with Washington and London, Australia seeks regional partners

Australia changed governments in May, moving from the centre-right leadership of Scott Morrison to centre-left from Anthony Albanese. Like many governments, the Albanian administration has faced multiple challenges, from the ongoing fallout from Covid-19 to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and inflation.

But Australia, with just 26 million people, has another problem of its own: a strained political and economic relationship with the giant of the Asia-Pacific region: China.

Prime Minister Albanese may have initially thought he could take a more open and conciliatory approach, but China’s aggressive foreign policy has made it unpopular with Australians. Beijing’s use of diplomatic and economic coercion to punish Australia for leading the call for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19 has turned more Australians against China. While mutual economic sanctions and weak public opinion persist, the relationship has been relatively calm in the seven months since the Albanian government took office. Part of that was due to Beijing’s own interest in keeping its foreign affairs quiet ahead of a major Chinese Communist Party congress in October. This past event, tensions could resume.

Chinese Premier and President Xi Jinping met for 30 minutes on November 15, 2022, at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The two leaders described the talks as cordial and frank while calling for improved relationships. The Albanian government is trying to strike a balance between supporting the United States and Western countries in their tougher approach to China while trying to show it has agency in partnering with middle powers.

Recent tensions

Relations between Australia and China have deteriorated in recent years. China is an important trading partner for Australia. And much like the shift in sentiment against China seen in the US under the Trump administration, Australia’s foreign policy towards China has also become more critical. In a Foreign Policy White Paper 2017, the Australian government has begun to define its vision of China as an economic powerhouse. The report highlights the growing competition between the United States and China and the need for Australia to balance this friction with the economic interdependence of the Indo-Pacific region and China’s military modernization.

When the Morrison administration came to power in 2018, it shared much of the same sentiment as the Trump administration that China is a growing threat to the international system, making cooperation less likely. Relations between Australia and China took a sour turn in 2020 when the Morrison government called for an international inquiry into the origins of Covid-19. Beijing’s response has been to restrict Chinese travel to Australia and to impose import restrictions on barley, meat, wine and various other Australian agricultural products and products.

The Albanian government strives to establish relations and partnerships with Pacific island nations, Japan, India and other middle powers in the Indo-Pacific.

At the end of 2020, Beijing sent a list of 14 grievances in Canberra. Among them: siding with the United States on various issues, hostile reporting on China in Australian national media, and meddling in Hong Kong and Taiwan issues.

Unsurprisingly, relations between Australia and China continued to deteriorate from there. Polls show Australians have some of the most critical feelings towards China in Asia-Pacific, and only Japan viewed the relationship with China more unfavorably. According to the Lowy Institute, an Australia-based think tank, by 2021 more Australians kept sight that China was more of a security threat than an economic partner. In another poll, 75 percent of them now see China as a military threat, up from just 39% in 2016.

Recent reports suggest that Beijing’s economic sanctions on Australia have not worked, given China’s strong demand for some Australian products. Beijing has been forced to live with an increasingly critical Australia but also a valued trading partner.

Albanian government

Before taking office, there was concerns that an Albanian government would radically change the course of relations between Australia and China. Some saw his government as potentially less critical of China. But the administration has more or less adopted a similar tone on China like the Morrison government. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has previously made several comments about Australia’s willingness to work with China, but that much of Australia’s deteriorating relationship with China is also to blame. from Beijing.

The Albanian government continues many of the bilateral and multilateral efforts taken up by the Morrison government. These include: working with the United States, Japan, and India through the Quadrilateral Strategic Dialogue, or Quad for short; work with India and Japan on supply chain resilience; pursue a new security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom on the development of nuclear submarines; launch of a new security agreement with Japan; and engage deeply with Pacific islands such as Fiji, Samoa and Tonga. More than ever, the Albanian government is working to establish relations and partnerships with Pacific island nations, Japan, India and other middle powers in the Indo-Pacific.

Relationship with the United States

Australia and the United States share a long defense history and are both members of the intelligence-sharing alliance called The Five Eyes, a collective defense agreement. However, Australian public sentiment towards the United States has also turned sour under the Trump administration. While the negative view of China is at its highest in Australia, Positive feeling to the United States is one of the lowest in the Asia-Pacific region.

Beijing is unlikely to adopt looser foreign and diplomatic policies during President Xi Jinping’s unprecedented third term.

Australians see countries like Japan, the UK and France as more responsible world actors. It appears, however, that relations between Australia and the United States are improving under US President Joe Biden. The Albanian government is adopting a tone similar to that of the Biden administration on its foreign and China policy, seeking to find new global partnerships and willing to work with China on issues such as climate change, but also ready to be more critical. to China’s growing economic and military influence.

