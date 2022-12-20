US reacts to Pakistani Minister Bilawal’s remark against PM Modi, says it doesn’t want ‘war of words’





Washington: The United States shares good relations with India and Pakistan and does not want to see a “war of words” but a constructive dialogue between the two countries. “The fact that we have partnerships with both countries makes us – of course, don’t want to see a war of words between India and Pakistan. We would like to see a constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan. that it’s for the good of the people of Pakistan, for the people of India. There’s a lot of work we can do together bilaterally,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price responded to a question about the remark. disparaging remarks by Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the regular briefing.He also said that the United States had a global strategic partnership with India and that relations between New Delhi and Islamabad in the minds of the United States were not zero-sum and that the country did not consider them in relation to each other. “We have a global strategic partnership with India. I just talked about the depth of our partnership with Pakistan. These relationships are autonomous; it is not a zero sum. We see the importance – the truly indispensable nature – of maintaining valuable partnerships with our Indian and Pakistani friends. Each of these relationships is – we don’t consider them in relation to each other. Each of these relationships is also multi-faceted,” Price said. He further said, “So even as we deepen our global strategic partnership with India, we are also – we also have a relationship where we can be candid and frank with each other. When we have disagreements or concerns, we express them as we would with our Pakistani friends. The statement follows derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Pakistani Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a press conference at the United Nations in New York. Reacting to Zardari’s remarks, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “These comments are a new low even for Pakistan. The Pakistani foreign minister’s frustration would be best directed at the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism part of their state policy. Pakistan must change its own mentality or remain a pariah. Frustrated with Zardari’s statement, the BJP staged a nationwide protest. On Saturday, BJP workers also staged a protest and burned an effigy of Bilawal in the state capital, Bhopal. Similarly, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers burned Bhutto’s effigy at Malviya Chowk in Jabalpur district. Meanwhile, they also raised Pakistan Murdabad slogans. BJP leaders and workers rallied and staged protests in various locations across the state. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Opposition Leader Govind Singh also condemned Pakistani Foreign Minister Bhutto’s derogatory remark on Prime Minister Modi. Singh said: “We may have political opponents, but no one can use foul language for our Prime Minister. I condemn the comments made by the Pakistani minister. The outrage and protests follow crude remarks by the Pakistani foreign minister during a press conference at the United Nations in New York. Describing Bilawal Bhutto’s remark as “very derogatory and full of cowardice”, the BJP said on Friday that the remarks were intended to divert global attention from Pakistan’s collapsing economy, lawlessness and unrest. anarchy in Pakistan. “The statement is also intended to mislead the world and divert the world’s attention from the collapse of the Pakistani economy, the lawlessness and anarchy, the simmering differences within the Pakistani military , the deterioration of its global relations and the fact that Pakistan has become a major haven for terrorists”. says the party.

