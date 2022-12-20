Why the January 6 committee fired Donald Trump on criminal charges





The Jan. 6 committee released an executive summary of its final report on Monday, and it argues against Donald Trump.

The committee argues that the former president not only bears responsibility for the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, but that his efforts to nullify the presidential election were incredibly broad, corrupt and illegal.

Many of the most relevant summaries of evidence and testimony have already come to light in previous committee hearings. So, rather than throwing new bombshells, the executive summary is an aggregate of everything that has come before. (The full report is expected to be released later this week.)

The committee presents the most comprehensive effort to argue against Trump that we have seen so far, with far more evidence and understanding of what really happened than Congress had at the time. the House impeached Trump for these events days after they occurred.

The old narrative was this: After the election, Trump either deliberately lied or got lost in a web of conspiracies pushed by like-minded sycophants, unleashed various corrupt, long-winded and chaotic efforts to reverse the victory. of Joe Bidens, all of which failed. His followers took him seriously and stormed the Capitol because of his lies. It was not clear that Trump had anticipated this violence, but his irresponsible conduct meant he was responsible for it.

The committee’s new narrative is this: From election night to January 6, Trump and his associates conspired in an extensive, serious, and multi-pronged criminal effort to keep him in power. He knowingly spread lies about voter fraud, pressured federal and state officials to join the scheme in corrupt ways, and enlisted his followers to lobby Congress on January 6, all the while being well aware that violence could be the end result as it was.

The latest version of events reads much more like a prosecution brief, and in a sense, it was a committee member who voted Monday to recommend Trump’s referral for prosecution by the Justice Department. They argued that he likely committed four crimes: obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and aiding an insurrection. (Fortunately, a federal judge, David Carter, already ruled months ago that evidence suggests Trump committed some of these crimes, and the committee cites his analysis.)

The dismissal will mean little in practice, as the DOJ has long been investigating these issues on its own, with Special Counsel Jack Smith now in charge of that investigation. But reading the executive summary gives an idea of ​​what a future prosecutor like Smith might say if an impeachment of Trump proceeds.

The case against Trump: planning, premeditation and conscious prevarication

When the nation saw Trump’s bid to stay in power play out in real time, it often seemed mildly comical. Unhinged characters like Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow salesman Mike Lindell played leading roles in spouting utter nonsense as establishment Republicans tried to look the other way. Judges have consistently dismissed Trump’s lawsuits, and GOP state officials have refused to act on his behalf. Fiascos like the Giulianis Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference followed.

Certainly issues like GOP officials flirt with blocking certification of state results and Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia’s secretary of state to find the exact vote count. he needed seemed concerning, but they quickly failed. Until the Capitol was stormed on Jan. 6, Trump’s efforts, malicious as they were, seemed faintly pathetic in some ways.

But the committee’s investigation and the executive summary of its report offer a very different interpretation of events. Rather than fidgeting and being silly, they argue that Trump has always been deadly serious. They say his conduct was usually part of a larger plan. They say there’s evidence it was premeditated. And they don’t accept the argument that Trump may have believed his own lies, they say he was knowingly dithering.

First, the committee argues that when you look at Trump’s post-election conduct as a whole, it looks like a bigger plan. At the start of the summary, the committee lists among its key findings that Trump:

Aired false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 election Conspired to overturn the election result Corruptly pressured Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Department of Justice officials, state officials and lawmakers and members of Congress to help him nullify the election Oversaw an effort to send false voter certificates to Congress Submitted and verified false information as part of his legal challenges to the result Summoned thousands of his supporters in Washington, ignited them on January 6, then delayed their intervention to bring them under control once many of them stormed the Capitol

All of this, the executive summary claims, amounts to a multi-part conspiracy to overturn the legal results of the 2020 presidential election. That is: this was not ordinary politics, this was a criminal conspiracy.

The committee also outlines which Trump officials or allies were involved in all of those parts of the plan, focusing in particular on Trump’s efforts to pressure Pence to reject electoral votes for states that Biden won. , and about his intention to put a crony in charge of the Justice Department who was willing to state that the department thought some election results may have been fraudulent.

Second, the committee argues that Trump’s decision to falsely declare victory on election night was premeditated. They cite evidence that Tom Fitton of the conservative group Judicial Watch advised Trump to do so days before the election, and that outside allies like Steve Bannon and Roger Stone predicted that Trump would. (Speculation that Trump would do this was also rampant in the media.)

The committee even suggests that Trump understood that the violence that unfolded on January 6 could well happen and that the violence that did happen may also have been, to some extent, premeditated.

A key witness, former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson, described how Trump tried to get Secret Service agents to let more of his supporters into his rally that day, even though they had weapons. Hutchinson said Trump said something like, I don’t care if they have guns. They’re not here to hurt me, and he added, they can walk to the Capitol from here. Hutchinson’s testimony also suggested that Trump really intended to go to the Capitol himself that day, but it’s unclear exactly what he wanted to do there.

Third, there is the issue of prevarication. The committee argues that Trump not only mistakenly believed conspiracy theories about voter fraud, but rather was deliberately and maliciously lying to the public. A striking chart in the summary lists 18 incidents in which Trump was privately told that a specific claim he was making about voter fraud was false, only for Trump to then repeat that false claim in public. These include allegations of thousands of dead voters in Georgia, rigged voting machines and reported malfeasance at vote counting sites. Time and time again, he was told these claims were inaccurate, but he continued to make them.

Part of a table from the January 6 committee executive summary. The complete table extends from pages 17 to 21.

Whether Trump was knowingly lying in alleging voter fraud is an important question to address, as it goes back to the question of his intent and has implications for the strength of the criminal charges against him. If Trump knew he was lying when he made his false claims, it could help future prosecutors make their case. The committee repeatedly argues that their evidence supports the view that these were conscious and deliberate lies.

Still, the ultimate decision on whether Trump’s conduct amounted to criminality will be left to Special Counsel Jack Smith and his boss, Attorney General Merrick Garland. Over the year, that investigation appeared to grow increasingly serious, with dozens of Trump’s close associates facing subpoenas and testifying. The Jan. 6 committee succeeded in making many people understand what happened, but the Justice Department will decide whether Trump will face the consequences.

Yes, I will donate $120/year

Yes, I will donate $120/year

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2022/12/19/23512985/january-6-committee-trump-criminal-referral The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos