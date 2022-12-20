Rwandan politics are surely Rishi Sunak’s worst legacy from the Boris Johnson era

This article is an on-site version of our Inside Politics newsletter. Register here to receive the newsletter directly in your inbox every day of the week.

Hello. The British government has achieved something of a victory in the High Court. Some thoughts on why not everything is as it appears and what comes next in today’s note.

Victory of the British government in the High Court? Well, sort of. Activists had hoped the court would rule that the British government’s policy in Rwanda was illegal. The judges ruled that the UK’s deal with the Rwandan government breached neither the 1998 Human Rights Act nor the 1951 Refugee Convention. This means that people who have arrived in Britain illegally since January 2022 can be sent back to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be considered.

There is an important but here, however. The judges also ruled that the Home Office failed to take into account the personal circumstances of the eight people who faced deportation earlier this year. It sets the stage for further legal battles and means governments hoping that Rwandan policy will result in the rapid removal of anyone coming to the UK via small boat remains a pipe dream.

Of course, this is largely a policy intended to act as a signal of vice: it doesn’t matter that it works, but that it signals, through howls of disapproval, that the Conservatives are serious about idea of ​​ending the Channel crossing. Does it work on this metric?

Not really. Labor enjoys a good lead over the Conservatives in all the polls when it comes to the question of which party is the most reliable when it comes to immigration. (And indeed, Labor enjoys a healthy lead over the Tories, period.)

Of all the useless legacies Rishi Sunak received from Boris Johnson, Rwandan politics is surely the worst. This means that Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, can’t speak credibly on the accusations made against Rwanda by its neighbours. This makes the government cruel to liberal voters and incompetent to authoritarians. Sunak cannot give it up without giving a gift to his internal adversaries and the likes of Nigel Farage, who are already hoping the prime minister’s leadership will present them with an opportunity.

Aside from inventing time travel, when it comes to immigration, Sunak is now stuck on that path: a path that has little to recommend it, either politically or politically.

One consequence of this is that the Conservative parties are gradually sliding towards outright opposition to the Human Rights Act 1998 and that UK membership of the European Court of Human Rights will continue. Although the Rwandan deal has not been declared incompatible with the UK government’s human rights obligations, you can be fairly certain that many people seeking to avoid deportation to Rwanda will succeed thanks to these obligations.

Now try this

As we approach the end of the year, I thought we’d use this space to look back at some of my favorite things from the year. I had planned to make a list of my favorite movies of the year, but when I got to number 20, I found it a bit excessive. Instead, here’s what I think is my favorite movie of a particular type this year, starting with my favorite dumb blockbuster.

This is usually a title that goes to a Marvel movie, as they’ve always been best in class for a good popcorn-munching disposable movie. But this year’s offering has, I would say, been outclassed. For a long time and my family choice for this choice I expected that Jurassic World: Dominion would have been my winner here. This movie is really dumb: Chris Pratts’ character now appears to be some kind of Jedi dinosaur, two of the big dinosaurs have some sort of grudge, and the human villain’s plan doesn’t make any sense. This shouldn’t work, but somehow does. (For a contrary opinion, try Danny Leigh, who didn’t like it at all.)

But my favorite dumb movie be warned, it’s incredibly, unnecessarily bloody at times, it’s violent night, a film in which Santa Claus must regain the spirit of his violent, bad boy youth (I promise you I’m not joking or exaggerating here) in order to save a wealthy family from a gang of burglars. The most accidentally funny movie I’ve watched this year. Watch it in cinemas if you can, or savor it with friends and lots of drinks at home.

Tomorrow, I’ll reveal my favorite romantic comedy of the year.

