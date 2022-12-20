Turkey accuses Greece of trying to intercept F-16 fighters; Comes after the S-300 incident between NATO allies

The Greek Hellenic Air Force tried to intercept Turkish fighter jets during a NATO exercise over the Aegean Sea after Turkey gave an appropriate response, the Turkish ministry said on Tuesday. of the defense.

The incident happened on Monday during NATO’s Nexus Ace training mission.

“The Greek Air Force again attempted to intercept Turkish F-16 fighter jets over the Aegean Sea but received an appropriate response. They attempted to intercept the Turkish F-16 which took off from five Turkish airbases.

Despite all the efforts of the Greek side, the Turkish pilots continued their flight and successfully completed all the tasks,” the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 14 F-16 jets took part in the exercise, and all of Turkey’s NATO allies had been briefed on the mission 24 hours before its start, the Defense Ministry added.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Greece defied NATO by using the S-300 air defense system to target Turkish military aircraft.

Broadcaster CNN Turk had reported, citing Turkish Defense Ministry sources, that Greece had deployed an S-300 air defense system to track Turkish Air Force F-16 fighters carrying out a reconnaissance mission at 10,000 feet. west of the island of Rhodes on August 23. .

Turkish media reported that “despite these hostile actions, the planes completed their scheduled tasks and returned safely to their bases.”

The Greek Defense Ministry has categorically denied Turkey’s claims that Athens deployed its S-300 system in Crete against Turkish F-16s, calling the statements “myths” aimed at creating a hostile attitude towards Greece.

“Greece has challenged NATO and its allies by escalating its hostile behavior, which began with harassing our airspace and aircraft, to the level of the S-300 engagement. Greece is neither our partner nor our political, economic or military interlocutor,” Erdogan told Turkish news portal haberler.com.

The president added that just like a century ago, Turkey knows the “true intentions of those who try to waste the country’s time and energy using Greece today”.

Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou responded by saying that Turkey had distorted reality and spread false facts by accusing Greece of targeting its military aviation.

The official added that Greece has always respected its obligations within NATO and has always complied with international treaties and laws, remaining a factor of stability and peace in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean.

Tensions escalated further on September 3, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Greece would pay a “heavy price” if incidents with Turkish planes continued.

In October, Ankara tested a locally produced short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea. Erdogan called the launch of the test a signal, but did not specify to whom it was addressed.

Relations between Athens and Ankara have been complicated for decades. The Greek-Turkish dispute includes competing territorial claims in the Eastern Mediterranean, particularly in the Aegean region, the Greek-Turkish division in Cyprus, and the delimitation of maritime borders.

Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of deploying arms to the Aegean islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

The countries have been on the brink of armed conflict three times in the summer of 2020. Greece had to mobilize its armed forces after Turkey launched a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean, an area Athens calls its exclusive economic zone.

In October, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Greek newspaper Ta Nea on Thursday that Turkey’s territorial claims against Greece were “unacceptable”, while urging the two countries to resolve differences peacefully through dialogue.

“It is unacceptable for one NATO partner to challenge the sovereignty of another. This also applies to more or less veiled military threats,” Scholz told the media during his visit to Athens.

According to the German leader, good neighborly relations between Ankara and Athens are important not only for the two countries but for the whole of Europe, especially given the enormous economic potential of the Eastern Mediterranean region.

At the same time, Berlin believes that all open issues related to the bilateral relationship should be resolved through dialogue and on the basis of international law, Scholz said, adding that Germany was ready to contribute to the peace process, according to the newspaper. .