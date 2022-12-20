Politics
India remains faithful to its partnership with Russia
Despite pressure from Western countries, India has remained true to its partnership with Russia, refusing to condemn the war in Ukraine and not joining Western sanctions against Moscow. However, analysts say this has not affected, and is not likely to affect, India’s growing ties with the United States.
During a visit to Moscow last month, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said New Delhi would strengthen economic ties with its Cold War ally.
For us, Russia has been a stable and proven partner and, as I said, any objective evaluation of our relationship over several decades would confirm that it has served both our countries very, very well, a- he declared.
New Delhi did not adhere to Western sanctions imposed on Russia and refrained from United Nations resolutions condemning Moscow for its aggression.
Analysts say that with India’s military heavily reliant on Russian-sourced tanks, fighter jets and other equipment, it could not afford to isolate Moscow, especially at a time of tensions with China. are alive with both armies massed for a third winter along their contested Himalayas. frontier.
If your soldiers are facing the Chinese, you can’t really face the only country that supplies you with weapons. This defense relationship that India shares with Russia has made India choose a more pragmatic engagement, said Harsh Pant, vice president for studies and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.
Pushing back on calls from Western leaders not to buy Russian crude, India has increased its purchases of oil, coal and fertilizers from Moscow. From less than one percent before the start of the war, Russia became one of New Delhi’s main oil suppliers by the end of the year. Indian officials have said buying oil from Moscow is to the country’s advantage and will continue to do so.
India also sent a contingent to participate in the large-scale Russian Vostok military exercises alongside China and several other countries in August.
There are transactional aspects in Indo-Russian relations which are important for both, such as their energy and defense relations, and India will make decisions in its national interest, said Sreeram Chaulia, dean of the Jindal School of International Affairs.
However, the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine worries New Delhi. In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan that this was not an era of war. He pointed out that the world was facing challenges, including food and energy shortages that particularly affected developing countries.
In a recent phone call between the two leaders, Modi again called for diplomacy and dialogue to end the conflict, according to India’s Foreign Ministry. Significantly, an annual summit that is held regularly between Russian and Indian leaders has not been scheduled this year.
India believes that many things the Russians are doing right now may be unwarranted, such as strikes against civilians and the energy sector. So there has been a negative reaction to what Russia is doing, according to Pant. However, he added that public condemnation of Russia will not happen because India believes that there are multiple causes for this conflict, so political dialogue is the only way forward.
Some fear that India’s neutral stance on Russia could strain ties with the United States. It is the only partner in the Quad alliance, which includes India, the United States, Japan and Australia, that has not sanctioned Russia. Critics said India’s huge purchases of Russian oil were undermining Western efforts to punish Russia for its aggression. But that didn’t happen as the two countries intensified their strategic partnership to counter an expansionist China.
Today, we are positioning the U.S. and Indian militaries to operate and coordinate closely across all domains and increasingly across the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in April during of a meeting with Indian Foreign and Defense Ministers in New Delhi.
In September, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the India-US relationship simply one of the most important in the world, during a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart.
The Indian and US armies held drills near the India-China border last month. Although these were part of the regular annual exercises held by both armies, the location was considered important.
The rise of China is one of the most powerful forces of our time and it has certainly cemented this consensus that India and America should work together; there is no other option, according to Pant. He said the partnership was important to both parties. Without India there is no Indo-Pacific and I think America realizes the value of India as a partner, and India realizes the value of Washington in a turbulent time in its periphery.
Analysts say India wants to help broker a way out of the Ukraine conflict, stressing that it is weighing heavily on the global economy. India, as a close partner of Russia, but also of the West, wants to be a bridge builder, according to Chaulia. There are already behind-the-scenes talks and India hopes to play a constructive role in bridging the differences between the warring parties so that at least the armed hostilities cease.
