Europe must avoid wishful thinking about China in 2023





Comment this story Comment It was the year the scales fell from the eyes of Europe on China. As 2023 approaches, the clarity engendered by Beijing’s position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine risks being lost. Leaders of a continent beset by soaring energy prices and economic hardship are showing signs of wanting to resume with the world’s biggest trading nation as if nothing had happened. It would be a mistake. Wishful thinking has never been the basis of a healthy relationship. It’s worth recap to see how much the tone has changed since Vladimir Putin’s troops entered Ukraine in late February. The attack came less than three weeks after Chinese leader Xi Jinping proclaimed a limitless partnership with Russia that amounted to a plan to overhaul the rules-based international order. After the invasion, Beijing professed neutrality and reaffirmed its respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty. But he always refused to criticize Russia. Officials blamed the United States for the conflict, and state media echoed his pro-Moscow narrative, while excluding reports of Ukrainian suffering. It is clear where the sympathies of the Chinese governments lie. The Chinese Communist Party has never hidden its hostility to the liberal values ​​that underpin the US-led world order, although this antipathy has gained increased openness and trust under Xi. For Europe, witnessing the largest military conflict on its soil since the end of World War II, China’s de facto support for Russian aggression has given a new level of reality to this clash of values. Perhaps the most striking expression of the shift in consciousness this has produced came from European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell, who, in a speech after the EU-China summit in April, called it dialogue of the deaf. The 75-year-old former Spanish foreign minister continued: China wanted to put aside our dispute over Ukraine, they didn’t want to talk about Ukraine. They didn’t want to talk about human rights and other issues, and instead focused on the positive things. The European side specified that this partitioning is not feasible, not acceptable. For us, the war in Ukraine is a defining moment in terms of whether we live in a world governed by rules or by force. That is the question. We condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and support the sovereignty and democracy of this country – not because we blindly follow the United States, as China sometimes suggests, but because it is our own position, our true position, we believe in it. This was an important message for Chinese leaders to hear. Compare this impassioned statement of European principle with French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments after meeting Xi at the Group of 20 meeting in Bali in November. Macron said he believed China could play a greater mediating role in Ukraine in the coming months. At the ensuing Asia-Pacific economic cooperation forum in Thailand, he called for engagement with Beijing and urged Europe to take a middle course between the two great elephants of the United States and China. This will have given satisfaction to Xi, who also met in Bali with the Dutchman Mark Rutte, the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez and the Italian Giorgia Meloni. China has focused its efforts on driving a wedge between Europe and the United States, and tensions over Washington’s green energy incentives and restrictions on semiconductors have given it an economic opening. . Macron intends to visit Beijing in the new year, following German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who took a delegation of top business executives to the Chinese capital in early November. All of this will not sit well with those who see China’s stance on Ukraine as fundamentally changing the security equation for Europe (Chinese officials, including Xi, have periodically expressed concern over the course of the war , although they never renounced their pro-Russian position). Days before heading to Beijing, the Scholzs government agreed to sell a stake in a Hamburg port terminal to Chinese state-owned Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., a move that put the German leader at odds with his ministers economy, foreign affairs, finance, transport and defence, as well as the country’s security services. In early December, Scholz wrote a 5,000-word article in the US magazine Foreign Affairs that said the world was facing a Zeitenwende, or epochal tectonic shift, as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine. . The article denounced Putin’s aggression and disregard for the principles of the UN charter, and contained moving affirmations of democratic values ​​in the face of authoritarian challenges. Scholz devoted a section to China, saying its growing power does not justify claims of hegemony in Asia and criticizing the country’s move away from openness. But, he wrote, the rise of China does not justify isolating Beijing or curtailing cooperation. Not a single sentence of this long essay brings China and Russia together, nor does it address Beijing’s position on Ukraine. It sounds a lot like the compartmentalization that was unacceptable to Borrell in April. The EU and China have a $700 billion trade relationship. Such a vast economic entanglement makes it necessary to talk and cooperate, whenever possible. The tone of some European leaders, however, hints at a vision of Beijing that seems distinctly outdated: a regime that, in theory, is an ideological rival, but one that can be sustained and coaxed through trade and investment ties. This is reminiscent of how Germany once viewed Putin’s Russia. We know how it worked. There would be no excuse for repeating the mistake. More from Bloomberg Opinion: Hamburgs China Fudge adds another notch to Xis belt: Matthew Brooker After Scholz in China, watch out for Macron in America: Lionel Laurent Vladimir Putin’s Guide to Alienating Allies: Clara Ferreira Marques This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian finance and politics. A former editor and bureau chief of Bloomberg News and associate business editor of the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/energy/europe-must-avoid-wishful-thinking-on-china-in-2023/2022/12/20/5d029aa6-802c-11ed-8738-ed7217de2775_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos