Widodo inaugurates the Semantok dam in East Java





We know that water is the key (to encourage economic activities). Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday inaugurated the Semantok dam in Nganjuk district, East Java province, which has the capacity to irrigate 1,900 hectares of rice fields. “The capacity of this dam is huge: 32.6 million cubic meters with a basin area of ​​365 hectares, which will irrigate more or less 1,900 hectares of rice fields,” he noted. The construction of the Semantok Dam, launched by the Brantas River Basin Center (BBWS) of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) in December 2017, cost 2.5 trillion rupees ($159.2 million), he informed. Related News: Jokowi Officially Inaugurates Admiral Margono as TNI Commander The president said he hoped the establishment of the dam would increase the productivity of farmers in Nganjuk district and surrounding areas. “If you (farmers) usually harvest once (a year), you can harvest twice. If you usually harvest twice (per year), you can harvest three times,” he added. In this way, the construction of the Semantok Dam, which will supply water from the Semantok River, is expected to improve the welfare of the local community, he said. According to Widodo, the government has started building dams and reservoirs massively since 2015 and aims to complete around 50 to 60 dams by the end of 2024. The Semantok dam is the 30th dam to be inaugurated by his administration. Related News: Banking sector needs to be more supportive of MSME development: Jokowi The president said that his administration would massively build dams because water is a very important resource, not only for the agricultural sector, but also to generate electricity and support tourist activities. “We know that water is the key (to encourage economic activities),” he added. According to the PUPR ministry website, the Semantok dam can supply 312 liters of water per second and reduce the potential for flooding by 30%. in the district of Nganjuk and its surroundings. The initial impoundment of the dam began on July 13, 2022, and the process was expected to be completed in March 2023. Related News: TNI’s human approach praised but stands firm in Papua: Jokowi Related News: Admiral Margono must maintain public trust in TNI: Jokowi

