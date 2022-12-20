Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal calls for help with floods and blows up Imran Khan





Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the world to continue helping the South Asian nation recover from devastating floods ahead of a United Nations conference next month to raise funds.

Pakistan is facing an economic crisis with reserves covering a month of imports, a shortage of dollars and a delay in its loan program with the International Monetary Fund. Investors are still concerned about the nation’s ability to run into debt, with long-term dollar bonds continuing to trade at distressed levels despite a $1 billion bond being paid this month.

We find ourselves in this incredibly difficult position where we are trying to manage our macroeconomic indicators with the IMF and provide the imminent relief for the people that is still needed now in Pakistan, and plan for reconstruction and rehabilitation, said Zardari, 34 years, in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Washington DC. Unfortunately, the cameras are gone, the attention is gone, but there are still floods in many parts of my country.

Pakistan’s unprecedented floods over the summer have killed more than 1,700 people, inundated a third of the nation and cut the nation’s growth in half. The floods left an estimated $32 billion in damages and losses to the country’s economy.

The United Nations has said the global community failed to provide enough funds after the devastating floods in Pakistan could lead to the suspension of its food support program next month. The joint UN-Pakistan appeal raised only about 30 percent of the $816 million requested, according to Julien Harneis, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan. They will seek more funding at a conference in Geneva, Switzerland, scheduled for January 9.

Pakistan has faced a delay in its latest IMF loan tranche amid protracted talks with the global body, which has demanded details of how much the country will spend this year on rehabilitation after devastating floods. The IMF has indicated that the talks have been productive in revising the macroeconomic outlook after the floods, Resident Representative in Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement this month.

The entire unity government agrees that it is important for us to deal with the international financial institutions, we want to see the fundamental reform needed for the overall health of our economy, Zardari said. But right now, our number one priority must be to help those people who are in extreme, dire distress in the short, medium, and long term.

Eight month crisis

Pakistan is also facing renewed political uncertainty, with opposition member Imran Khan planning to dissolve two of the four provincial assemblies later this week to push the government to announce new elections. The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs, which came to power in April after ousting Khan in a vote of no confidence in the federal parliament, tabled a retaliatory motion of no confidence in the Punjab provincial assembly.

Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party and son of Benazir Bhutto, the Muslim country’s first female prime minister assassinated in 2007, called Khan Machiavellian and criticized him for not cooperating with the coalition government to help provide financial assistance.

It should have been not just my priority, but everyone’s priority to step up, put aside partisan politics and come together to meet this challenge, Zardari said. Unfortunately, Mr. Khan got angry for eight months saying he was not prime minister.

