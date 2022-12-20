Analysis-Politics and Islam Lead Indonesia to Penal Code Compromise | WKZO | All Kalamazoo

By Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia

JAKARTA (Reuters) Indonesia’s new penal code has grabbed headlines for making sex outside marriage illegal, but Islamic parties wanted even tougher penalties for moral crimes in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, reveal accounts of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The so-called morality code is just one part of a legislative overhaul that Indonesia’s parliament ratified this month, a 226-page package of new laws that critics say threaten civil liberties, but that officials defend as reflecting Indonesian identity.

Behind the scenes, secular nationalist parties holding a majority in parliament opposed the stricter morality laws, but risked being branded in favor of adultery if they remained adamant in their opposition.

The result was a compromise between the political parties and the government, said Taufik Basari, a member of the parliamentary committee overseeing the changes.

We have found common ground, not only between nationalists and religious parties, but also between progressive liberals and conservatives, he said.

The world’s third-largest democracy has a tradition of pluralism and moderate Islam, although more conservative interpretations of Islam have gained ground since the fall of authoritarian leader Suharto in 1998.

The new penal code, drafted decades ago and created to replace a set of laws dating from the colonial era, includes articles that prohibit insulting the president and state institutions and disseminating opinions contrary to the state ideology, known as Pancasila.

The United Nations has warned that the laws threaten media freedom, privacy and human rights.

THE BEST WE CAN DO

Morality laws have unsurprisingly drawn the most attention and criticism, but some officials said they would have been even stricter had religious parties not had a say.

Islamic parties had called for a maximum jail term of seven years for sex outside marriage and for anyone to report an alleged offence, sources familiar with the talks said.

With negotiations deadlocked until the end of November, religious parties called for a parliamentary vote, which nationalist parties were reluctant to see as it would have meant each party had to reveal its position to parliament, and potentially the public. , said Muhammad Nasir Djamil of the Islamic Solidarity Party.

This issue is very sensitive among religious people, he said.

When crafting the laws, a team of law professors turned to the official Indonesian dictionary, which defines adultery as any sex outside of marriage, not just extramarital sex.

This definition is now law.

Other articles criminalize cohabitation between unmarried couples, promote contraception for minors and abortion, except in cases related to rape or medical emergencies.

Indonesia was trying to create its own code, based on its values, said Harkristuti Harkrisnowo, a law professor at the University of Indonesia who was part of the drafting team.

DEFUSE ATTACKS

None of the nationalist parties, which dominate the ruling coalition, favored the morality clauses but ultimately accepted the watered down version, said President Joko Widodos’ deputy chief of staff, Jaleswari Pramodhawardani.

The compromise reached in the final version provides for a maximum sentence of one year for sex outside marriage and six months for cohabitation. Alleged offenses can only be reported by a spouse, parent or child, which officials hope will prevent raids and accusations from moral crusaders.

It was the best we could do. It was a win-win, middle ground, Taufik said. The article is still there, but we’ve included some strict limitations.

The new laws come into effect in three years and the largely muted public response indicates they are unlikely to threaten political stability.

Jokowi, as the president is known, is constitutionally barred from running again in the 2024 election, but before the election there is a political advantage in supporting morality laws, analysts said.

Nationalist parties were thinking about the 2024 election, said Greg Fealy of the Australian National University.

They want to defuse possible Islamist attacks against them.

While Islamic parties largely got what they wanted on sex, the government and its allies also got some of what they wanted, parliamentary and government sources said.

A controversial article banning insulting the president’s dignity has been reintroduced by the government, law professor Harkristuti said, despite a similar law being struck down by the Constitutional Court for being undemocratic.

This offence, which sources say was not supported by Jokowi himself, can only be reported by the President.

The government was also able to include a last-minute adjustment in its favor to a law prohibiting the dissemination of values ​​contrary to state ideology, without public consultation, said two sources involved.

Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch said both sides got what they wanted at the expense of rights.

Islamic parties will benefit from the morality agenda while other parties will benefit from stronger authoritarianism, he said.

(Reporting by Kate Lamb in Sydney and Ananda Teresia in Jakarta; Editing by Ed Davies)