Politics
Analysis-Politics and Islam Lead Indonesia to Penal Code Compromise | WKZO | All Kalamazoo
By Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia
JAKARTA (Reuters) Indonesia’s new penal code has grabbed headlines for making sex outside marriage illegal, but Islamic parties wanted even tougher penalties for moral crimes in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, reveal accounts of behind-the-scenes negotiations.
The so-called morality code is just one part of a legislative overhaul that Indonesia’s parliament ratified this month, a 226-page package of new laws that critics say threaten civil liberties, but that officials defend as reflecting Indonesian identity.
Behind the scenes, secular nationalist parties holding a majority in parliament opposed the stricter morality laws, but risked being branded in favor of adultery if they remained adamant in their opposition.
The result was a compromise between the political parties and the government, said Taufik Basari, a member of the parliamentary committee overseeing the changes.
We have found common ground, not only between nationalists and religious parties, but also between progressive liberals and conservatives, he said.
The world’s third-largest democracy has a tradition of pluralism and moderate Islam, although more conservative interpretations of Islam have gained ground since the fall of authoritarian leader Suharto in 1998.
The new penal code, drafted decades ago and created to replace a set of laws dating from the colonial era, includes articles that prohibit insulting the president and state institutions and disseminating opinions contrary to the state ideology, known as Pancasila.
The United Nations has warned that the laws threaten media freedom, privacy and human rights.
THE BEST WE CAN DO
Morality laws have unsurprisingly drawn the most attention and criticism, but some officials said they would have been even stricter had religious parties not had a say.
Islamic parties had called for a maximum jail term of seven years for sex outside marriage and for anyone to report an alleged offence, sources familiar with the talks said.
With negotiations deadlocked until the end of November, religious parties called for a parliamentary vote, which nationalist parties were reluctant to see as it would have meant each party had to reveal its position to parliament, and potentially the public. , said Muhammad Nasir Djamil of the Islamic Solidarity Party.
This issue is very sensitive among religious people, he said.
When crafting the laws, a team of law professors turned to the official Indonesian dictionary, which defines adultery as any sex outside of marriage, not just extramarital sex.
This definition is now law.
Other articles criminalize cohabitation between unmarried couples, promote contraception for minors and abortion, except in cases related to rape or medical emergencies.
Indonesia was trying to create its own code, based on its values, said Harkristuti Harkrisnowo, a law professor at the University of Indonesia who was part of the drafting team.
DEFUSE ATTACKS
None of the nationalist parties, which dominate the ruling coalition, favored the morality clauses but ultimately accepted the watered down version, said President Joko Widodos’ deputy chief of staff, Jaleswari Pramodhawardani.
The compromise reached in the final version provides for a maximum sentence of one year for sex outside marriage and six months for cohabitation. Alleged offenses can only be reported by a spouse, parent or child, which officials hope will prevent raids and accusations from moral crusaders.
It was the best we could do. It was a win-win, middle ground, Taufik said. The article is still there, but we’ve included some strict limitations.
The new laws come into effect in three years and the largely muted public response indicates they are unlikely to threaten political stability.
Jokowi, as the president is known, is constitutionally barred from running again in the 2024 election, but before the election there is a political advantage in supporting morality laws, analysts said.
Nationalist parties were thinking about the 2024 election, said Greg Fealy of the Australian National University.
They want to defuse possible Islamist attacks against them.
While Islamic parties largely got what they wanted on sex, the government and its allies also got some of what they wanted, parliamentary and government sources said.
A controversial article banning insulting the president’s dignity has been reintroduced by the government, law professor Harkristuti said, despite a similar law being struck down by the Constitutional Court for being undemocratic.
This offence, which sources say was not supported by Jokowi himself, can only be reported by the President.
The government was also able to include a last-minute adjustment in its favor to a law prohibiting the dissemination of values contrary to state ideology, without public consultation, said two sources involved.
Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch said both sides got what they wanted at the expense of rights.
Islamic parties will benefit from the morality agenda while other parties will benefit from stronger authoritarianism, he said.
(Reporting by Kate Lamb in Sydney and Ananda Teresia in Jakarta; Editing by Ed Davies)
|
Sources
2/ https://wkzo.com/2022/12/20/analysis-politics-and-islam-bring-indonesian-compromise-on-criminal-code/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Let the feeling guide some winter preparation choices
- Pakistan draws attention to Cricket World Cup in India
- Megan Fox and MGK turn heads with fuzzy fashion statement
- $500M for New Tech Hubs Program Included in Federal Spending Bill
- Stocks rise, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets
- After years of fighting over it, Democrats could release Trump’s tax return information
- Different portraits of President SBY’s wedding and Joko Widodo’s children, who is the most luxurious?
- Meghan and Harry suffer setback from Netflix as Hollywood elite ‘distancing themselves’ | royal | News
- Heroes’ welcome for Messi and World Cup champions Argentina – BBC News
- Hontiveros wants Marcos to echo SONA’s promise to China’s Xi Jinping
- Britain should spend more time on Iran
- US Postal Service pledges to buy 100% electric trucks by 2026