



Joe Johnson. Source: a video screenshot, Guardian News / YouTube Jo Johnson, brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has resigned from the British advisory board of Bifinitya unit of the main crypto exchange Binance. Binance itself reportedly announced Johnson’s departure from the payments technology company on Monday. According to the Telegraph, in a statement on Monday, Johnson reportedly said that, “I left the advisory board last week and I have no role there. [or] any related entity. Part of the reason for the decision may be the growing pressure on Binance’s financial transparency, the report says. He went on to cite official documents, claiming that Baron Johnson of Marylebone, former Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation, advised Binance as it attempted to expand into the UK and start its exchange in the country. Bitfinity was spear in early March this year by Binance, and Johnson joined as an advisor in September, The Telegraph reported. He then allegedly resigned about two to three months later, specifically last week, following Binance’s Proof of Reserves (PoR) audit. Some financial experts and accountants have expressed concern about the audit, while many in the crypto industry have questioned the validity and accuracy of this specific type of PoR – and it has all been followed by a possible bank run. As noted, Binance’s PoR audit, released in early December, raised red flags, with some experts saying it was nowhere near enough to satisfy worried users, especially given its limited scope. Douglas Carmichael, accounting professor in New York Baruch Collegesaid it was a “gross misrepresentation to call it an audit” and that he “cannot imagine it answering all the questions an investor would have about the sufficiency of collateral.” This may have contributed to Johnson’s decision to leave the corporate subsidiary, if not the only reason. However, according to Reuters, Binance suggested that Johnson quit to deal with his own increased workload, saying: “Lord Johnson has recently assumed the role of Executive Chairman of FutureLearn. He will focus on his new role within the digital learning platform and is looking to wind down other activities.” Notably, his decision comes at a time of persistent downturn in the crypto market, the continued effects of the FTX collapsing stock markets and growing regulatory pressures. In June last year, the country Financial Conduct Authority (CIF) warned that Binance “is not permitted to engage in regulated activity in the UK” without the prior written consent of the regulator. Neither Binance nor any of its entities held “any form of UK authorisation, registration or license to conduct regulated business in the UK”, the FCA said at the time. Therefore, all the mentioned elements combined, it is not really surprising that a political figure decides to leave a company related to crypto and the industry – at least until the dust settles. Meanwhile, Binance’s BNB coin was trading near $248 as of 10:40 UTC on Tuesday morning. That’s flat in a day and down 10.5% in a week ____ Learn more:

