Tayfun’s new range covers all of Greece





Turkish media are now showing new maps that show the Tayfun missile with a longer range. The new maps follow statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that it can reach up to 1,000 km. For two weeks now, Erdogan has been threatening to hit Greece with the missile. Yesterday it said it had requested its range to reach 1,000 km, threatening a number of countries in Europe, Asia and Africa. Turkish media note that “Greece is arming itself from Alexandroupolis to Crete and Kastelorizo” and that “the United States has bases everywhere”. turkish tv channel World News reports: “Greece is arming itself and all of its territory has been turned into an American base. As you can see from the map, the United States has 9 bases in Greece. “Some of them are used temporarily, but their total number is 9. Here Alexandroupolis has great importance because in the summer of 2021 they had transported 400 armored vehicles, at a distance of 45 kilometers from our borders, c ie under our noses. “They are now planning the expansion and modernization of the Souda base in Crete. There is a reason. Let’s explain… “Kastellorizo ​​is the island closest to us and furthest from the Greek mainland. The area between Crete and Kastellorizo ​​is considered ‘the soft underbelly of Greece’. “They want to block ships that will leave the strait and arrive in the area. The modernized F-16 Viper and the French Rafale fighters will be installed at the Souda base.” READ MORE: Greek F-16 Viper upgrade makes Turks nervous about Aegean Sea.

