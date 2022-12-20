Politics
Comment: China insults submissive Biden desperate to talk to Xi Jinping
by Gordon Chang
Double sided. This is how Beijing just described two senior Biden administration officials who had visited China, seeking to restore relations with the Chinese regime.
Last week, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and Laura Rosenberger, Senior Director for China at the National Security Council (NSC), flew to Langfang in Hebei Province for talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng.
Kritenbrink and Rosenberger traveled to China to prepare for Antony Blinkens’ trip early next year. President Joe Biden at the G20 in Bali last month pledged to send the secretary of state to China to continue the dialogue.
Discussions in Langfang apparently did not end well. Global Times, a semi-official tabloid controlled by Peoples Daily authority, commented on the meeting bypublish an editorialon December 13 with this title: US Cannot Be Double-Faced If It Really Wants to Fix China Ties.
So the Chinese Communist Party basically told Biden that he shouldn’t expect an easy time to establish a cooperation agreement with China.
Biden had hoped relations would improve after seeing Chinese leader Xi Jinping last month at the G20 in Bali. The US President, addressing Xi,saidthey were meeting there to find ways to work together on pressing global issues that require our mutual cooperation. Biden then named two: climate change and food insecurity.
To secure cooperation on these issues, Biden gave Beijing a free ride on human rights. The administration’s discouraging comments on November 28 about the extraordinary protests in China,directed by John KirbyNSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, reflected this approach.
The Americas policy looks like it should work, but it doesn’t. Biden, vice president during the Obama years, should know.
In February 2009, Secretary of State Clinton said that human rights issues in China could not interfere with larger issues such as the global economic crisis, the global climate change crisis, and the crisis of security. At the time, she classified Taiwan and Tibet as secondary issues.
His concessions, intended to create goodwill in Beijing, actually did nothing. Communist Party leaders were delighted that Clinton did not talk about human rights. In their eyes, America had finally succumbed to total prostration before the celestial emperor, wrote Laurence Brahm, an American close to the Chinese rulers at the time.
Shortly after Secretary Clinton’s rhetorical concession, the Chinese harassed two unarmed US Navy reconnaissance vessels in international waters south of China and the Yellow Sea. In one incident, Chinese boats attempted to separate a towed sonar array from the USNS Impeccable, one of those ships, an act constituting a direct attack on the United States.
For generations, American leaders have struggled to address and meaningfully improve human rights conditions, especially in countries like China where we have significant economic and strategic dependencies, I said. said Stephen Yates, president of the America First Policy Institutes China Policy Initiative. Few still cling to the idea that China will emerge from these problems through economic and diplomatic engagement, but other strategic issues on which presidents seek China’s cooperation continue to limit real political advocacy and the necessary punitive measures related to human rights.
Biden policymakers, like their predecessors, are unwilling to acknowledge that it is differences over those rights that are at the root of Americas continued problems with the Communist Party.
A better approach for Biden would be to emphasize areas of disagreement with China, starting with human rights.
Why is it so?
When Chinese leaders view America as weak, they take advantage. They see Americans as weak when they don’t stand up for their values. In short, the Americans cannot successfully appease the Chinese regime.
Moreover, the Communist Party views the United States as an existential threat not because of what Washington says or does, but because of the fundamental nature of American society. China’s still precarious ruling organization, now more precarious than it has ever been, is afraid of the inspiring impact on the ideals and form of governance of the Chinese people of the Americas.
Therefore, fundamental disagreement over human rights precludes a lasting partnership with a Communist ruling group on any issue.
Differences in rights have practical consequences. In May 2019, Peoples Daily, which speaks on behalf of the Chinese regime, published an articledeclare a people’s waron America.
Americans should therefore not be surprised that the Chinese central government and Communist Party organs have been spreading hostile and malicious propaganda against the United States almost every day since that historic statement by the Communist Party.
There are two immediate consequences of Americas reluctance to understand the fundamental human rights disagreement. First, American leaders did not leverage the relationship with Beijing to get what they wanted. The Chinese communists have no defense in their treatment of their own people, so they are in a weak position when others talk about human rights.
The world can also see the weakness of US human rights policy, which only strengthens China’s hand at all levels.
Second, the failure to prioritize human rights gave the Communist Party a free hand to intimidate, oppress and imprison people. As Nury Turkel, senior researcher at the Hudson Institute, told me, the Chinese regime is now in the sixth year of its campaign of genocide of the Uyghurs and other Turkish minorities and its crimes against humanity in their against.
Turkel believes that this moral concern should be an essential part of our foreign policy goals.
He is absolutely right. Washington must put the promotion of freedom at the center of its foreign policy, because Americans will not be safe while dictators, like those in China, reign.
– – –
Gordon G. Chang is the author of The Coming Collapse of China. Follow him on Twitter@GordonGChange.
Photo “Joe Biden and Xi Jinping” by US State Department.
