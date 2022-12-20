Binance: Boris Johnson’s brother quits

Latest disturbing news for Binance: Boris Johnson’s brother, Lord Johnson, apparently recently stepped down from his role as an advisor to the platform. The news was also reported by the head of Watcher.Guru Twitter Account:

JUST IN: Brother of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps down from role as #binance advise. —Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) December 19, 2022

Sources reveal that Johnson will no longer be an advisor to the crypto exchange and that, according to official records, Lord Johnson of Marylebone took over the role at Binance as recently as September.

Boris Johnson’s brother: resignation and key role in Binance

The current state of cryptocurrencies is unstable and industry challenges would have preceded the resignation of Boris Johnsonis the brother. Additionally, Johnson’s key role in potentially helping launch Binance in the UK was highlighted.

As we know, it has been a tough year for cryptocurrency experts and investors. Indeed, the collapse of the widely known platform, FTXhas led to a number of challenges that the industry has seen unfold.

Now with the criminal charges against the founder of FTX Sam Bankman Friedcryptocurrency platforms are being pushed to embrace transparency in the most honest way possible.

As a result of these obvious challenges and shortcomings, it has been accurately reported that Boris Johnson’s brother, Jo, has resigned as a Binance advisor. The decision was made public this week, after three months on the advisory board of a Binance subsidiary.

Apparently, awareness of the decision is the result of increasing pressure on the transparency of Binance finances and a deepening crisis in the cryptocurrency industry. Additionally, it was noted by the publication that Johnson’s role with the platform was driven by Binance’s desire to establish a foothold in the UK.

Johnson’s Relationship with Binance: Official Statements

Officially, Johnson was an adviser to Bifinity, a payment company founded by Binance. He held the position alongside Lord Vaizeywho previously served as Minister of Digital and a member of Binance’s Global Advisory Board.

Importantly, these two additions to the Binance team are the result of efforts to build legitimacy with regulators over the past year. This follows the deterioration of the platform’s position with the Financial Conduct Authority Last year. A position that led the FCA to block the launch of a British division.

Johnson recently said:

“I resigned from the advisory board last week and have no role there or in any related entity.”

In contrast, a Binance spokesperson shared that:

“Lord Johnson recently assumed the role of Executive Chairman of FutureLearn. He will focus on his new role within the digital learning platform and is looking to scale other businesses. »

More Potential Issues for Binance: Removing Proof of Reserve from Website

A few days ago Binance’s Reserve evidence has been removed from the website. It is the recent news that has created a stir among investors on the major exchange.

However, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has yet to make an official statement on this. Except for his confirmation explaining that all investors should trust blockchains because they are and always will be safe and reliable collectors of information.

It is important to note that recently, even as a result of trust issues in the crypto worldBinance is committed to transparency. In fact, the platform has been precise in its communications with investors by making its crypto wallet addresses public.

In addition, the CZ platform engaged an external accounting firm to justify the PoR which has since been removed, which covers part of its assets and liabilities, including details on financial data.

Indeed, in the specific blog recently created by Binance on its website for transparency communications, it is specified:

“When we talk about proof of reserve, we are specifically referring to the assets that we hold in custody for users. This means that we show proof and proof that Binance has funds covering all of our assets, as well as some reserves.

Anyway, the deletion from Binance’s website proof of reserve at this time may still be meaningless, as there is still no concrete information as to why it was removed.