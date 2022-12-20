Politics
Binance: Boris Johnson’s brother quits
Latest disturbing news for Binance: Boris Johnson’s brother, Lord Johnson, apparently recently stepped down from his role as an advisor to the platform. The news was also reported by the head of Watcher.Guru Twitter Account:
JUST IN: Brother of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps down from role as #binance advise.
—Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) December 19, 2022
Sources reveal that Johnson will no longer be an advisor to the crypto exchange and that, according to official records, Lord Johnson of Marylebone took over the role at Binance as recently as September.
Boris Johnson’s brother: resignation and key role in Binance
The current state of cryptocurrencies is unstable and industry challenges would have preceded the resignation of Boris Johnsonis the brother. Additionally, Johnson’s key role in potentially helping launch Binance in the UK was highlighted.
As we know, it has been a tough year for cryptocurrency experts and investors. Indeed, the collapse of the widely known platform, FTXhas led to a number of challenges that the industry has seen unfold.
Now with the criminal charges against the founder of FTX Sam Bankman Friedcryptocurrency platforms are being pushed to embrace transparency in the most honest way possible.
As a result of these obvious challenges and shortcomings, it has been accurately reported that Boris Johnson’s brother, Jo, has resigned as a Binance advisor. The decision was made public this week, after three months on the advisory board of a Binance subsidiary.
Apparently, awareness of the decision is the result of increasing pressure on the transparency of Binance finances and a deepening crisis in the cryptocurrency industry. Additionally, it was noted by the publication that Johnson’s role with the platform was driven by Binance’s desire to establish a foothold in the UK.
Johnson’s Relationship with Binance: Official Statements
Officially, Johnson was an adviser to Bifinity, a payment company founded by Binance. He held the position alongside Lord Vaizeywho previously served as Minister of Digital and a member of Binance’s Global Advisory Board.
Importantly, these two additions to the Binance team are the result of efforts to build legitimacy with regulators over the past year. This follows the deterioration of the platform’s position with the Financial Conduct Authority Last year. A position that led the FCA to block the launch of a British division.
Johnson recently said:
“I resigned from the advisory board last week and have no role there or in any related entity.”
In contrast, a Binance spokesperson shared that:
“Lord Johnson recently assumed the role of Executive Chairman of FutureLearn. He will focus on his new role within the digital learning platform and is looking to scale other businesses. »
More Potential Issues for Binance: Removing Proof of Reserve from Website
A few days ago Binance’s Reserve evidence has been removed from the website. It is the recent news that has created a stir among investors on the major exchange.
However, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has yet to make an official statement on this. Except for his confirmation explaining that all investors should trust blockchains because they are and always will be safe and reliable collectors of information.
It is important to note that recently, even as a result of trust issues in the crypto worldBinance is committed to transparency. In fact, the platform has been precise in its communications with investors by making its crypto wallet addresses public.
In addition, the CZ platform engaged an external accounting firm to justify the PoR which has since been removed, which covers part of its assets and liabilities, including details on financial data.
Indeed, in the specific blog recently created by Binance on its website for transparency communications, it is specified:
“When we talk about proof of reserve, we are specifically referring to the assets that we hold in custody for users. This means that we show proof and proof that Binance has funds covering all of our assets, as well as some reserves.
Anyway, the deletion from Binance’s website proof of reserve at this time may still be meaningless, as there is still no concrete information as to why it was removed.
|
Sources
2/ https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2022/12/20/binance-johnson-brother-down/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Let the feeling guide some winter preparation choices
- Pakistan draws attention to Cricket World Cup in India
- Megan Fox and MGK turn heads with fuzzy fashion statement
- $500M for New Tech Hubs Program Included in Federal Spending Bill
- Stocks rise, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets
- After years of fighting over it, Democrats could release Trump’s tax return information
- Different portraits of President SBY’s wedding and Joko Widodo’s children, who is the most luxurious?
- Meghan and Harry suffer setback from Netflix as Hollywood elite ‘distancing themselves’ | royal | News
- Heroes’ welcome for Messi and World Cup champions Argentina – BBC News
- Hontiveros wants Marcos to echo SONA’s promise to China’s Xi Jinping
- Britain should spend more time on Iran
- US Postal Service pledges to buy 100% electric trucks by 2026