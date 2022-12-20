Politics
How the Turkish world can become a global alternative energy source – Aze.Media
Under the shadow of the raging conflict in Ukraine that has disrupted energy markets around the world, Turkey’s gas-rich Central Asia has become a critical region for the energy-hungry world.
However, predominantly Turkish Central Asia, from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, played a crucial role in global geopolitics long before Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. These Turkic nations stretching from China to the borders of Trkiye were at the center of what is known as the Great Game of the 19th Century, a fierce competition for dominance between the former Russian and British empires.
With both empires gone and their successor states not strong enough to dictate their terms, the Central Asian republics are now turning to Trkiye as they seek to build a new mutually beneficial alliance, the Organization of Turkic States. (OTS).
The strengthening of ties between Central Asia and Trikiye, which has recently evolved intoa potential gas hub for Europefollowing the conflict in Ukraine, could have crucial effects on the energy supply of the West, according to experts.
The flow of gas to Europe from Russia has fallen to very low levels. Europe needs to diversify its resources and buy gas from different sources, says Emre Erturk, leading energy expert and founder and managing director of CEEN Energy Information Services and Consultancy. One of the most likely sources of gas that can reach Europe in the shortest possible time may come from countries east of Trkiye, says ErturkWorld TRTreferring to states like Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.
Transporting gas from Central Asia to Europe via Trkiye is a long-standing project, dating back to the 1990s.the recent trilateral meetingbetween Turkmen, Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders in Turkmenistan, the city of Awaza has shown that this project is no longer a dream.
Now we need to start working on transporting Turkmen natural gas to Western markets. We are ready to cooperate with our Turkmen and Azerbaijani brothers in the “Dostluq” (friendship) field of the Caspian Sea, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogansaidafter last week’s summit.
Due to a dispute over maritime rights, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan could not reach an agreement earlier to build a gas pipeline to transport Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea and then to Trkiye and the ‘Europe.
But last year, the two Turkish states reached a historic agreement that allows them to produce gas from wells across the disputed gas area, which they now call the Dostluq field. Turkmenistan hasthe second largest gas field in the worldin Galkynysh located in its southeastern province of Mary.
Will Turkmen gas reach Europe?
The realization of this joint production between Baku and Ashgabat raised hopes that Turkmen gas could be transported to Azerbaijan via a gas pipeline crossing the Caspian, according to Erturk. Then, he adds, it can go through the TANAP (Trkiye-Azerbaijan Natural Gas Pipeline) to Trkiye and Europe. TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP), which transports gas to Europe from Trkiye.
Accordingly, the recent energy negotiations between Trkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are of great importance for the security of energy supply to Ankara and Europe, Erturk said.
Matthew Bryza, a former US ambassador to Azerbaijan who had been a leading voice in shaping Washington’s Central Asia policy in the past, also believes the recent meeting may have acute effects. They agreed on something that includes transferring natural gas from Turkmenistan across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Bryza said.World TRT. And from Azerbaijan to Trikiye, Turkmen gas could reach Europe, he says.
This is something that has never been agreed before, Bryza says, indicating the changing mood across the Turkish world. Partly under Russian pressure, he adds that Turkmenistan has been reluctant to join Trkiye and Azerbaijan in exporting its gas to Europe.
Ahead of the recent trilateral meeting last month, Trkiye, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan also met with Georgia, a state in the Caucasus and one of the co-host states of the Baku-Ceyhan-Tbilisi (BTC) pipeline. During the meeting, the three Turkish statesdiscussed critical issues,like how to transport gas from the Turkish worlds to the West.
Due to the conflict in Ukraine and the growing cooperation between Turkish states, Kazakhstan haswould have shown a growing interesttransporting its oil through non-Russian routes, like BTC, to Europe.
Like Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan also aims to strengthen the crossing of the Caspian for the purpose of transporting and exporting gas. Our President [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev] has always emphasized that crossing the Caspian usingthe middle hallway[which extends from China to Trkiye] is one of our national priorities, says Abzal Saparbekuly, Kazakhstan’s former ambassador to TrkiyeTRT World.
We are very interested in opening up European Union markets without Russia via Azerbaijan, via Trkiye, our key partner in this region, says Zhanibek Baidulla, managing partner of the Center for Strategic Initiatives, a consulting firm working with different energy companies, including state-funded companies. businesses in Kazakhstan.
Trikiye is becoming “a very big energy hub in the region. And, of course, Kazakhstan is very interested in being part of this big project, Baidulla said.World TRT.
On Friday, in Silivri, a European district of Istanbul, Erdogan inauguratedthe largest natural gas storage on the continent,demonstrating another clear step towardsTrkiyes aims to be a gas hubfor the West.
Strengthening the link
The past few weeks have seen not only the two energy-focused trilateral meetings in Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, but also the Organization of Turkish States (OTS) summit in Uzbekistan in Samarkand, demonstrating a trend towards closer ties between Turkish-speaking member countries, which includeTurkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.
Last year, the Turkish Council, founded in 2009, changed its name to the Organization of Turkish States, signaling that the political connection between Central Asia and Trkiye is taking root and progressing to rediscover its historic path across Eurasia.
Turkmenistan has been an observer state in the OTS, like Hungary, a country in Central Europe, which recently showeda strong desire to discover his Turkish roots.The Central Asian state has also signaled that it will soon join the political bloc, which will lead to the growing appeal of groups in Central Asia.
The Organization of Turkish States is a bit like the United Nations for the Turkish world, says Uli Schamiloglu, professor and head of the Department of Kazakh Language and Turkish Studies at Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan.
In 2006, former Kazakh President Nur Sultan Nazarbayev was the first politician to propose the formation of the Turkish Council. Kazakhstan, like Trikiye, has long been a staunch defender of the Turkish alliance.
Experts like Schamiloglu point out that Turkish cooperation is more about peaceful integration projects than posing a threat to Russia. All Turkish states in Central Asia were former Soviet republics, under the rule of Moscow.
People like to say it’s not designed against anyone. On the contrary, it is about promoting friendship, integration, cultural exchanges and economic cooperation in the Turkish world, explains Schamiloglu.TRT World.
Omer Kocaman, the deputy general secretary of the OTS, also thinks the same way. We are a very young organization, and we are also a cheerful organization, says KocamanTRT World.
We share what we do on our website and on social media. We don’t have a secret agenda, says Kocaman. OTS activities will contribute to regional peace and economic development and have a positive effect on stabilizationAfghanistan,said the senior OTS official.
As a result, no one has to fear the activities of our organization, he said. We are not against anyone, but we are not afraid of anyone, he adds.
Murat Sofuoglu
