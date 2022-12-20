China reports first 2 COVID deaths since rules relaxed, but numbers don’t add up

More than a month after China began seeing an exponential rise in COVID cases, the country has reported just two virus deaths, defying the experience of other more vaccinated and better-resourced places during their reopening and fueling suspicions that the true scale of the deaths is hidden.

The rapid abandonment of COVID zero has seen infections soar, particularly in Beijing, which has seen drug shortages, overwhelmed hospital staff and deserted streets as residents stay home sick or to avoid the virus. This matches what other places have gone through as they transitioned from eliminating COVID to living with it, except for the lack of officially reported deaths.

Over the weekend, China reported its first deaths since breaking down COVID zero earlier this month. In total, the country has reported just 11 COVID deaths among its 1.4 billion people since Nov. 19, more than a week after the government’s first attempts to ease virus policy.

The very few COVID deaths reported so far are suspiciously low, said William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Tennessee. He said a rapid increase in infections is usually followed by an increase in COVID-related deaths a week or two later.

China has under-vaccinated its population, especially the elderly, Schaffner said. So, we continue to interpret COVID data from China with a grain of salt.

Reports from the ground suggest Beijing is experiencing a surge of deaths, with crematorium workers and their relatives suggesting that at least dozens have died infected with COVID. News of the two most recent deaths was among the most popular topics on Weibo, a Chinese Twitter, with more than 200 million views on Monday, and social media users wondered if there were more deaths than n had not been reported.

That has fueled speculation that officials and hospitals could attribute virus deaths to other illnesses as outbreaks multiply, with Caixin reporting that China has tightened guidelines on what counts as a COVID death. New guidelines were released Dec. 6 that note that some COVID-positive patients have died of an underlying illness, and medical facilities have 24 hours to determine a person’s cause of death, he said. stated, without saying where he got the information. Previously, anyone who died while testing positive for COVID was considered a COVID death.

China’s death toll is far lower than in more vaccinated countries that have gone through waves of reopening.

When omicron hit South Korea, the country quickly reported fatalities and daily fatalities soared to more than six per 1 million people as infections rose. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand saw three deaths per million a day at the height of outbreaks after leaving elimination behind. Even Singapore, which took a well-planned and gradual move away from having all cases cancelled, saw just over a month between its first omicron case and its death and eventually saw a surge in numbers. deaths at around two per million per day.

Hong Kong, where omicron rampaged through the city’s under-vaccinated elderly, recording the world’s deadliest outbreak at one time, reported its first deaths in early February. It was about three weeks from when the city said the virus was spreading locally. More than 10,800 people in the financial hub have died of COVID this year, while China’s official death toll for the entire pandemic is just over 5,000.

The low death rate so far also runs counter to China’s own experience. Shanghai reported its first COVID deaths in mid-April, less than three weeks into a brutal two-month citywide lockdown and with fewer than 30,000 cases per day. By the end of May, when the epidemic had largely subsided, more than 580 people had died.

It is in China’s interest to obscure or minimize the death toll, given how it has approached COVID since it first emerged.

The government has spent most of the past three years presenting the COVID lockdown and China’s low death toll as proof of the superiority of the communist system. Now, amid the circular saw pivot, officials are downplaying the virus, with a leading health adviser saying it could even just be called a common cold. COVID politics is inextricably linked with President Xi Jinping, who is seeking to consolidate his power after securing a third term in October and installing a cabal of new leaders.

All the evidence suggests that China is heading for a more severe pandemic exit than other ex-COVID zero countries.

The elderly are particularly affected. Unlike other countries that have prioritized vaccinating residents of aged care facilities, China’s elderly have proven difficult to convince and the group remains grossly undervaccinated. Only 40% of people over the age of 80 had received a booster by the end of November and although there has been a recent push to inoculate the elderly, the figure is likely still low given the lack of warrants, as other countries have deployed.