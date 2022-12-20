Connect with us

Politics

China reports first 2 COVID deaths since rules relaxed, but numbers don’t add up |

 


More than a month after China began seeing an exponential rise in COVID cases, the country has reported just two virus deaths, defying the experience of other more vaccinated and better-resourced places during their reopening and fueling suspicions that the true scale of the deaths is hidden.

The rapid abandonment of COVID zero has seen infections soar, particularly in Beijing, which has seen drug shortages, overwhelmed hospital staff and deserted streets as residents stay home sick or to avoid the virus. This matches what other places have gone through as they transitioned from eliminating COVID to living with it, except for the lack of officially reported deaths.

Over the weekend, China reported its first deaths since breaking down COVID zero earlier this month. In total, the country has reported just 11 COVID deaths among its 1.4 billion people since Nov. 19, more than a week after the government’s first attempts to ease virus policy.

The very few COVID deaths reported so far are suspiciously low, said William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Tennessee. He said a rapid increase in infections is usually followed by an increase in COVID-related deaths a week or two later.

China has under-vaccinated its population, especially the elderly, Schaffner said. So, we continue to interpret COVID data from China with a grain of salt.

Reports from the ground suggest Beijing is experiencing a surge of deaths, with crematorium workers and their relatives suggesting that at least dozens have died infected with COVID. News of the two most recent deaths was among the most popular topics on Weibo, a Chinese Twitter, with more than 200 million views on Monday, and social media users wondered if there were more deaths than n had not been reported.

That has fueled speculation that officials and hospitals could attribute virus deaths to other illnesses as outbreaks multiply, with Caixin reporting that China has tightened guidelines on what counts as a COVID death. New guidelines were released Dec. 6 that note that some COVID-positive patients have died of an underlying illness, and medical facilities have 24 hours to determine a person’s cause of death, he said. stated, without saying where he got the information. Previously, anyone who died while testing positive for COVID was considered a COVID death.

China’s death toll is far lower than in more vaccinated countries that have gone through waves of reopening.

When omicron hit South Korea, the country quickly reported fatalities and daily fatalities soared to more than six per 1 million people as infections rose. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand saw three deaths per million a day at the height of outbreaks after leaving elimination behind. Even Singapore, which took a well-planned and gradual move away from having all cases cancelled, saw just over a month between its first omicron case and its death and eventually saw a surge in numbers. deaths at around two per million per day.

Hong Kong, where omicron rampaged through the city’s under-vaccinated elderly, recording the world’s deadliest outbreak at one time, reported its first deaths in early February. It was about three weeks from when the city said the virus was spreading locally. More than 10,800 people in the financial hub have died of COVID this year, while China’s official death toll for the entire pandemic is just over 5,000.

The low death rate so far also runs counter to China’s own experience. Shanghai reported its first COVID deaths in mid-April, less than three weeks into a brutal two-month citywide lockdown and with fewer than 30,000 cases per day. By the end of May, when the epidemic had largely subsided, more than 580 people had died.

It is in China’s interest to obscure or minimize the death toll, given how it has approached COVID since it first emerged.

The government has spent most of the past three years presenting the COVID lockdown and China’s low death toll as proof of the superiority of the communist system. Now, amid the circular saw pivot, officials are downplaying the virus, with a leading health adviser saying it could even just be called a common cold. COVID politics is inextricably linked with President Xi Jinping, who is seeking to consolidate his power after securing a third term in October and installing a cabal of new leaders.

All the evidence suggests that China is heading for a more severe pandemic exit than other ex-COVID zero countries.

The elderly are particularly affected. Unlike other countries that have prioritized vaccinating residents of aged care facilities, China’s elderly have proven difficult to convince and the group remains grossly undervaccinated. Only 40% of people over the age of 80 had received a booster by the end of November and although there has been a recent push to inoculate the elderly, the figure is likely still low given the lack of warrants, as other countries have deployed.

Recent stories you might have missed

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://tylerpaper.com/china-reports-first-2-covid-deaths-since-easing-rules-but-numbers-don-t-stack-up/article_c042d622-8017-11ed-bc07-ef8040dda4d5.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: