A diminished Trump meets a damning narrative





As the summer and House committee hearings on January 6 began, former President Donald J. Trump was still a dominant figure in Republican politics, able to pick the winners of primary contests and force candidates to to submit to a litmus test of denial over his loss in the 2020 election.

Six months later, Mr. Trump is significantly diminished, a shrunken presence on the political landscape. His fainting is partly a function of his own missteps and miscalculations in recent months. But it’s also a product of the voluminous evidence gathered by the House committee and its ability to tell the story of its efforts to overturn the election in a compelling and accessible way.

In a way that is both raw and easy to digest, and with startling attention to detail, the committee unfolded the episodic account of a president who was repeatedly told he had lost and that his allegations of fraud were whimsical. But Mr. Trump still pushed them, plotted to reverse the outcome, stoked the fury of his supporters, summoned them to Washington, and then stood aside as the violence unfolded.

It was a reversal of roles for a president who rose to prominence first and then in the White House based on his acumen of how to project himself on television.

Guided by a seasoned TV executive, the panel peppered the story with moments that have stuck in the public consciousness, from Mr. Trump angrily throwing his lunch at the dining room wall just off the Oval Office to a claim that he threw himself at a Secret Service Agent driving his car when he was denied his desire to join his supporters on Capitol Hill.

Monday marks the second anniversary of Mr. Trump’s Twitter post urging his supporters to come to Washington to protest his loss, promising it will be wild! the committee concluded its case by lending the weight of the House to calls for Mr. Trump to be held criminally responsible for his actions and arguing that he should never again be allowed to hold power.

No man who behaves this way at this time can ever again hold a position of authority in our country, said Rep. Liz Cheney, the Republican from Wyoming who served as vice chair of the committees, referring to Mr. Trump’s unwillingness to intervene to stop the violence on January 6, 2021. He is unfit to hold office.

Understanding the events of January 6

To underscore this point, the committee did something Congress had never done before: it referred a former president to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution, a largely symbolic step but one that only added to the feeling that Mr. Trump is entering his 2024 presidential campaign under a number of very dark legal clouds.

Federal prosecutors are investigating not only Mr. Trump’s efforts to thwart the election results, but also his mishandling of presidential records and classified documents he took with him when he left the White House. A Georgia prosecutor is investigating his efforts to reverse his election defeat in that state, and his company, the Trump Organization, was convicted in New York this month of tax evasion.

Whether Mr. Trump’s legal woes and political missteps prevent him from winning his party’s nomination again is another matter.

Mr Trump still has a lasting base of support within the party, although his size at this point is up for debate after a handful of public polls showed more Republican voters supporting Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida as an alternative . Other potential candidates are also watching closely, weighing their chances if they get into a run with a weakened Mr. Trump.

For some, the speech about Mr. Trump’s current fortune is like a movie they’ve seen before, a movie in which the main character is left for dead to rise again.

There are still many people who support Donald Trump; There’s no doubt about it, said Rob Gleason, the former chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party. He pointed to stories that made headlines, such as the number of Trump-backed Republicans who lost their races, which he said simply did not seep into the consciousness of his supporters.

We assume people know too much, he said. They don’t track a lot of things.

Indeed, some Republicans have privately said criminal referrals from House nominating committees could serve to galvanize Mr. Trump’s supporters behind him, as was the case for a short time after the FBI searched his club. , Mar-a-Lago, in August, seeking additional classified documents.

Some other Republicans are more skeptical.

I don’t think anything can save Donald Trump, said former Rep. Carlos Curbelo, Republican of Florida. He is definitely on the way to irrelevance. It is shrinking day by day.

Rally speeches Mr. Trump gave at events during the midterm elections and his 2024 campaign announcement largely focused on his grievances over 2020 or investigations into his conduct, language that some Republicans say , is increasingly out of step with voters.

This time is different, Mr. Curbelo said, adding that six years ago Mr. Trump was new and interesting and people were curious about what kind of leader he would be. Now Donald Trump is old, predictable, obviously petty.

Some of the candidates who most closely identified with Mr. Trump’s misrepresentations about the 2020 election fared poorly in the midterm elections, and Republicans barely captured a majority in the House, despite a incumbent Democratic president whose approval rating has been depressed.

I think it’s been down for a while, said former Rep. Charlie Dent, a Pennsylvania Republican and longtime Trump critic.

Mr Trump insisted on declaring a 2024 presidential campaign a week after the midterms, against the advice of almost all his aides and allies, delivering a lackluster speech which he read with minimal emotion from a teleprompter. He has not held any public political events for nearly five weeks.

Instead, he drew attention for hosting a dinner party at his members-only club and at his home in Florida with a Holocaust denier and Kanye West, the rapper who made a rapid descent into drug trafficking. anti-Semitism.

For many party members who would love to recover from three deadly election cycles, Mr. Trump has never felt more like a product of the past.

Ironically, it’s not too different from a reality series running its course, Curbelo said. And people don’t care a bit, even his supporters.

