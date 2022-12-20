Donald Trump’s Criminal Dismissal Causes Republican Collapse





Republicans have expressed outrage after the Jan. 6 committee announced criminal remands against former President Donald Trump on Monday.

The Congressional Select Committee has spent months investigating the Capitol Riot, which saw a mob of Trump supporters violently attempt to force Congress to block President Joe Biden’s 2020 Electoral College victory. Members of the committee sought to prove Trump’s involvement in inciting violence and the failure to prevent its escalation.

On Monday, the committee met for its last meeting.

In addition to voting unanimously to approve the final report, which is expected to be released later this week, the committee also issued four criminal references against the former president. The charges included obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and “incite,” “aid” or “aid or abet” an insurrection.

Several Republicans lambasted the committee after the meeting.

An image of the January 6 committee alongside an insert of former President Donald Trump. After the committee issued criminal referrals against Trump on Monday, Republicans accused the committee of targeting Trump for political reasons. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, accused the committee of issuing the referrals based on political motivations.

“The Communist J6 Committee wants to arrest President Trump because even after stealing the election they can’t beat him, so now they want to take him to court,” Greene tweeted.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York who served on Trump’s legal team, made a similar accusation, tweeting: “Clearly the purpose of the committee is to destroy a man willing to stand up to the Washington’s permanent political class and their corrupt cabal – the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

LIVE REACTION: My response to the @January6thCmte report.

It is clear that the purpose of the committee is to destroy a man willing to stand up to Washington’s permanent political class and its corrupt cabal, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump (1/…)

— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 19, 2022

Conservative journalist Kyle Becker tweeted: “People who love America don’t do what the J6 committee did to a former president who is ‘guilty’ only of asserting his constitutional right to contest the election and to encourage people to protest peacefully. The Democrats are the most anti-American party in the history of this nation.”

Representative Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York, wrote in a statement that House Republicans, who regained a slim majority midterm, “will hold House Democrats accountable for their illegitimate abuse of power.”

“House Democrats and the Vicious Never Trumpers, who were driven from Congress by the American people, continue to desperately and unconstitutionally target President Trump and Republicans,” Stefanik said.

Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren tweeted: “The whole endless Jan 6 saga only serves 2 purposes: 1) an ATTEMPT to make irrelevant Republicans relevant again (that won’t happen @RepKinzinger @Liz_Cheney) 2) stigmatize ANY legitimate discussion of voter fraud.”

The whole endless saga of January 6 only serves 2 purposes:

1) an ATTEMPT to make irrelevant Republicans relevant again (that won’t happen @RepKinzinger @Liz_Cheney)

2) stigmatize ANY legitimate discussion of voter fraud

— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Trump responded to the dismissals on Truth Social, attacking Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming congresswoman who was one of two Republicans to serve on the committee and who also lost fame in the GOP primary.

“…But Liz Chaney lost by a record 40 points!” he wrote, misspelling Cheney’s name.

Later, in another Truth Social article Monday night, Trump downplayed the criminal dismissal as a “partisan attempt to sideline him.”

“These people don’t understand that when they come after me, people who love freedom gather around me. It makes me stronger. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Americans know I asked for 20 000 troops to prevent violence on the 6th, and went on TV and told everyone to go home,” he wrote.

He added: “People understand that the Democratic Bureau of Investigation, the DBI, wants to stop me from running for president because they know I’m going to win and this whole business of prosecuting me is like it was. impeachment – a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s office and political analysts for comment.

