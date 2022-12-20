Republicans slow to defend Donald Trump after January 6 criminal remand





The Republican Party quickly and vigorously rallied behind Donald Trump in the hours after federal agents seized classified documents from his Florida estate this summer.

Four months later, that sense of intensity and urgency was missing at least for the moment after the House committee on Jan. 6 voted to recommend the Justice Department bring criminal charges against him. Leading Republicans largely avoided the historic criminal dismissal on Monday, while others pressed for weight offered muted defenses or none at all.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Trump critic who has suggested the former president likely benefited politically from at least the FBI’s summer raid of his Florida home, said Trump was at least partly responsible for the murderous attack on the Capitol.

No man is above the law, Hogan told The Associated Press shortly before the committees vote.

The divergent responses are a sign of how quickly the political landscape has changed for Trump as he faces a new legal threat and mounts a third presidential bid. It’s a marked change for a party that has defined itself above all by its unquestioned loyalty to Trump in all circumstances for the past six years.

Monday’s hearing by the House Jan. 6 committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republican critics of Trump, likely marks the latest attempt by Congress to hold the former president accountable for the attack on the US Capitol. United by hundreds of his followers as elected officials worked to certify President Joe Bidens. 2020 election victory. The non-binding criminal referral is the culmination of a year-long investigation that included more than 1,000 witnesses, 10 televised public hearings and more than a million documents.

The committee, which Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy boycotted and dismissed as a sham process, will officially disband on Jan. 3 as Republicans take control of the House majority.

Always defiant, Trump predicted that criminal dismissal would ultimately help him.

These people don’t understand that when they come after me, people who love freedom gather around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger, Trump said in a statement posted to his social media, condemning the criminal referral as a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party.

This week’s vote comes just a month after Trump officially launched his 2024 White House campaign. He had hoped his status as an announced candidate might give him further leverage in his many legal entanglements while warding off potential major Republican challengers.

Such hopes have not yet materialized. Early polls suggest the 76-year-old former president is not locked in to winning the 2024 nomination as emboldened Republican rivals prepare to line up to run against him.

Already weakened, Trump is also bracing for the potential release of his tax returns, which he has struggled for years to keep out of public view. The House Ways and Means Committee was scheduled to review Trump’s six-year tax release on Tuesday, as well as those related to his businesses, though it was not immediately clear when any documents might be made available to the audience.

However, Trump’s greatest liability in the run-up to the upcoming presidential election may have nothing to do with his legal challenges. Republicans are increasingly worried about his ability to win.

GOP concerns over Trump’s eligibility intensified after November’s midterm elections, when candidates hand-picked by Trump in several high-profile contests were defeated. The setbacks followed deeper Republican losses in the two previous national elections under Trump’s leadership.

Indeed, the first few weeks of Trump’s third presidential campaign are going so badly that some of Trump’s allies are privately questioning whether he’s serious about his 2024 ambitions.

Trump has faced Republican demands to apologize for his decision last month to share a private meal with famed white supremacist Nick Fuentes. A few days later, Trump called for the termination of parts of the Constitution because of his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. And days after that, its handpicked nominee in Georgia’s high-stakes Senate race, former soccer star Herschel Walker, lost his runoff.

Trump has not hosted a single campaign event. Last week, after previewing a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT, he unveiled a line of digital trading cards featuring him as a superhero.

At the same time, Trump’s legal challenges are mounting.

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s estate in Florida, as well as key aspects of a separate investigation involving the insurgency and efforts to void the 2020 election. The Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney is separately investigating attempts to void the 2020 election results.

It is impossible to predict how long the investigations will last or whether the DOJ will take the unprecedented step of indicting a former president and current candidate. But Trump is no longer immune from prosecution as he was as president.

And his party is less and less willing to support him.

The Republican National Committee has announced that it will stop paying some of Trump’s legal bills after the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell called for an immediate and thorough explanation after the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s estate in August. On Monday, he told reporters he had only one immediate observation about the criminal referral: The entire nation knows who is responsible for this day.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called for Garlands’ resignation over the summer, but on Monday remained silent on the committee dismissal, instead focusing on alleged FBI missteps.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 presidential candidate himself who aggressively condemned the FBI after seizing classified documents from Trump’s estate, slammed the Jan. 6 committee when it came up against it. the occasion.

As I wrote in my book, the President’s actions and words on January 6 were reckless. But I don’t know if it’s criminal to take bad advice from lawyers, Pence told Fox News. He added: Regarding the Justice Department’s decision to bring charges in the future, I hope they won’t bring charges against the former president.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is also considering a 2024 White House campaign, acknowledged Trump’s role on Jan. 6 but said the criminal removal was not helpful to the DOJ investigation. .

The record is clear that the former president. Trump is responsible for what happened on January 6, but the responsibility will most likely come from the American people who are ready for our country to move beyond the events of January 6, he tweeted.

So far, only a handful of members of Congress have endorsed Trump’s 2024 candidacy.

One, Republican House Rep. No. 3 Elise Stefanik, called the Democratic-led committee unconstitutional and illegitimate. She said Trump was well placed ahead of the 2024 presidential race.

So far, he announced a few weeks ago that the only candidate was Donald Trump, and he’s winning significantly against the field, Stefanik told The Associated Press on Monday. So see what happens. But I think he’s in a very strong position.

