Analysis: Musk and Trump, 2 troublemakers in the face of justice





WASHINGTON (AP) Elon Musk and Donald Trump share colossus-riding egos, a relentless desire to be the center of attention and a platform to show off their eccentricities and erraticism.

Both the Tesla CEO and the former president have used this platform, Twitter, as a sword and shield, a soapbox to stoke the passions (and dip into the wallets) of tens of millions of followers and push back the other side.

Trump weaponized Twitter before being banned following the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Musk was a persistent poster boy on Twitter, taunting stock market regulators and railing against his version of compliance in numerous tweets. Then he decided to buy the platform.

Now the two are facing a settling of scores this week, prompted at least in part by their use of Twitter to advance their agendas and fuel their outsized handle.

Trump faces a unanimous recommendation from some congressional committees to the Justice Department on Monday that he face criminal prosecution for his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by supporters spurred to action that day by his public remarks, on and off social media. .

Hot behind that may come Tuesday’s release of Trump’s tax returns, now in the hands of another House panel, which he has spent years fighting to keep secret.

After laying off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce and wreaking havoc with impulsive and ever-changing policies, Musk essentially asked users if he should lay off. In an unscientific poll he put together, a majority of the 17.5 million people polled said he should step down as head of Twitter. It is not yet known if he will honor the result as promised.

The tribulations of these two June babies, born at 25 and on separate continents, may be unlike anything thrown at them before.

The biggest thing they have in common is little experience with real failure, meaning failure with consequences, said Eric Dezenhall, a consultant to crisis-ridden companies.

Even though Trump failed multiple times, he was always protected by family money and incredible luck, Dezenhall said. While Musk is a genius, he was fortunate to have built several businesses on government funding rather than the bruised free market.

Given their life experiences, how could these guys not feel invincible?

Kindred spirits at least in part, Musk took Trump back to Twitter shortly after buying him. So far, Trump is sticking to his own platform, Truth Social, which has miniscule reach by comparison.

Musks’ invitation was a selective exercise of the right to free speech, as he also suspended various mainstream journalists from Twitter and banned links to banned social media sites like Facebook, before relenting to some extent. on both fronts.

Musk was until recently the richest man in the world, with the amount verified by the value of his stock. Trump has often argued that he should be considered one of the wealthiest, although behind this claim lies a mirage.

Both operated from the sense that things begin and end with the CEO’s decree. But Musk has also built viable businesses and genuine wealth, unlike Trump’s record of self-branding, fractious real estate deals and dodgy ventures involving steaks, vodka or even his own university. property investment.

Musk has 120 million Twitter followers; Trump, a Republican, had 88 million when he was kicked off the platform after the Jan. 6 uprising. The site has greatly amplified both of their voices, in a way that has benefited Musk’s businesses and Trump’s political career over the years, but at the expense of their reputations.

A hateful hellscape Musk called Twitter in 2017. But it was also a siren call for him.

On Twitter, likes are rare & criticisms are brutal, he tweeted in 2018. So hardcore.

It’s good.

On this platform, Musk comes across less as the visionary engineer who made electric vehicles hot, built reusable rockets and cares deeply about climate change than as a petty colonist of personal accounts who can sink into conspiracy theories of right and misogyny.

A month ago, teasing Trump for holding on just after Twitter agreed to let him back in, Musk posted a depiction of a naked woman from the waist down, with the Twitter logo covering her genitals and Trump, like Jesus, watching. And lead us not into temptation, Musks said post.

Both men have used Twitter to attack mainstream media, spread misinformation, push the boundaries of what is acceptable on social media and engage in provocations that can make it hard to look away.

But of the two, only Trump held power. For all his spaceships, Musk’s universe is much smaller. In the game of influencing public opinion, it mostly consists of tweets and company policies on how to handle them.

Their politics do not match the right-wing and libertarian beliefs of Musk, for example, and Trump does not. Their personalities differ in some ways, so Musk admits a mistake and even apologizes on occasion; Trump does not.

Their work ethic has no resemblance.

Trump, a 76-year-old from Queens in New York, spends most of his time at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, after a presidency notable for spending a lot of time on golf courses . Musk, a 51-year-old South African native who lived in Canada in his youth, is known to work insane hours these days at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

But as troublemakers, they might as well be twins separated at birth.

Both of these guys are free-stylers, Dezenhall said. There is never a plan, never a strategy, just a collection of on-the-fly tactics. It worked very well for them.

That wouldn’t be the case for the rest of us.

