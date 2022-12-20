Feds plead with Congress to stop Donald Trump donation scam





While federal campaign finance regulators aren’t known for their aggressiveness, things have gotten so bad they’re practically begging Congress to give them more weapons to fight political scams, including a donations program. recurring favorites favored by Donald Trump who has robbed unwitting supporters for years.

But the recurring donation tactic is just one issue the Federal Election Commission highlighted last week when it released its recommendations on the bill, the legal wish list the agency sends to Congress each year. .

This is not the first time that the FEC has launched many of these same proposals, which include demands to close loopholes related to the personal use of political funds, so-called fraudulent PACs and donor programs. fictitious. The agency also called on Congress to put more muscle behind those laws last year, but lawmakers seem even more opposed to the idea that the notoriously slow FEC, whose routine partisan stalemates on enforcement have led critics to declare the agency broken.

Watchdog groups say Congress should pay attention.

Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at the Campaign Legal Center, told The Daily Beast that these renewed demands indicate the FEC absolutely agrees that these are issues that need to be addressed.

This deal is so unusual it should send a message, but I’m not sure there’s a change in the facts on the ground to prompt action, Ghosh said. It would be great if they acted before the 2024 election, because it is fair to think that these problems will reappear.

Viki Harrison, director of constitutional convention and dissent program protection at Common Cause, said the FEC request should be a wake-up call to Congress.

It’s an ever-evolving field, and bad actors will always try to find a way around the law, but these are all very good policies, and Congress should have implemented them, Harrison told the Daily Beast. , adding that after several requests have gone unanswered, it looks like they are asking for help.

The fraudulent tactics identified in the draft request are alive and well.

Take the tactic of recurring donations. Throughout the midterm, political committees continued to block potential donors with controversial fundraising requests with pre-ticked boxes for contributions to automatically recur. This is despite numerous previous reports that 2020 donors, many of them senior citizens, had complained that the language of these solicitations had misled them, saying they were unaware at the time. that they allowed repeated withdrawals. Many donors said it was difficult to cancel the action or get their money back.

A 2021 New York Times investigation found the tactic had ensnared many Trump supporters in the 2020 election and its aftermath, even fooling some longtime political operatives. In total, the Trumps 2020 fundraising apparatus has repaid more than $120 million, according to FEC data, while the Joe Bidens operation, which did not use the tactic, reported only $21 million. (Some Democrats have used pre-checked boxes in the past.)

After that report, the FEC, which said in its 2021 application as well as this year’s draft proposal that it had received numerous complaints from deceived donors, asked Congress to ban the use of pre-ticked boxes. .

Commission staff are regularly contacted by people who have discovered that recurring contributions to political committees have been debited from their credit card accounts or deducted from their checking accounts, the project says, as it did a while ago. one year old. In many cases, contributors do not recall allowing recurring contributions. Often, these contributors unsuccessfully attempted to undo recurring transactions with the political committee before contacting FEC staff.

Harrison said there’s a lot of public support on the issue of recurring donations, where they’re absolutely targeting older donors and using algorithms to do that.

Congress, however, did not act. Neither, it seems, have many Republicans.

Following investigations by multiple state attorneys general and a subsequent lawsuit in Minnesota against the GOP’s small-dollar digital fundraising giant, WinRed Democrats scaled back their tactics.

But Trump, the Republican National Committee, the Republican National Senate Committee, and many GOP candidates have continued to scam donors midway through 2022 with those boxes pre-checked. A Daily Beast survey earlier this month found that GOP donors who received refunds before the 2022 midterms were older than the average GOP or Democratic donor, with those averages even higher among Trump contributors.

And so, like last year, the FEC’s draft petition asks Congress to ban the practice and demand more clarity with donors when seeking consent and withdrawing funds.

No one on either side of the aisle wants that, Harrison said, noting that the government’s failure to address what she called common-sense ethical concerns only further entrenches cynicism. voters.

She pointed to fraudulent PACs as a case where common sense hasn’t made much headway.

Fraudulent PACs are political groups that exploit loopholes in campaign finance laws, telling voters they are raising money for a certain candidate or cause, when in reality that money goes almost entirely to the operators of the campaign. PAC or, as the FEC puts it, to fundraising vendors, direct mail vendors, and consultants in which members of political committees appear to have financial interests.

Recent years have seen a spike in PAC scams posing as charities, with some donors claiming they weren’t even aware they were even giving to a nominally political group to begin with.

The FEC also acknowledges this recurring pattern and reminds Congress in its draft that it made this same request in 2017, 2018, and 2021. (In 2019 and 2020, the FEC had no quorum.)

While members of Congress have demonstrated a bipartisan appetite to stifle fraudulent PACs, federal legislative efforts have not made headway. That leaves law enforcement to the Department of Justice and state and local authorities, which devote their limited resources only to the most lewd offenders. The FEC, meanwhile, can only abide by its mandate, which is currently not explicit enough to close the loophole.

The divisiveness and outright cynicism is just too much, Harrison said. She compared the FEC’s enforcement division to a graveyard and said political finance plays a huge role in alienating voters because people just expect someone to be sketchy.

Nowhere is this idea crystallized as well as another issue targeted in the FEC project: the personal use of political funds.

Although the law prohibits candidates from using campaign money to pay for personal expenses, it does not explicitly extend this prohibition to other types of political committees, namely leadership PACs, which incumbents charge and candidates regularly use as personal slush funds.

And again, Trump provides the starkest example. His Save America PAC leadership has spent hundreds of thousands of donor dollars on his own properties, shelled out tens of thousands in consulting fees to a high-end fashion designer favored by his wife, and covered millions in legal fees. for potential key witnesses against him.

Ghosh told The Daily Beast that the behavior of Trump’s leadership, PAC, which following the January 6 House investigation prompted charges of wire fraud, helped shed more light on the issue. .

But Trump is not alone, Ghosh said. And the FEC makes the same point to Congress, writing as it did last year that it has seen a significant number of cases where people with access to funds received by political committees have used those funds to pay their own personal expenses.

The proposed remedy would extend the ban on campaign committees specifically to any political committee, which reports on leadership PACs, such as Save America.

But Harrison pointed out that the FEC is asking a favor from a hostile public of elected officials, many of whom enjoy the personal benefits offered by their PAC leadership accounts.

You are asking those in power to voluntarily give up that power, she said.

But there is at least one silver lining for proponents of reform. FEC’s plan has unanimous support internally, according to Commissioner Dara Lindenbaum, a Biden appointee to the bipartisan commission that was elected chair earlier this month.

Lindenbaum told The Daily Beast that while the draft was not approved, she, like her Democratic and GOP colleagues, supports the request as written.

Another Democratic commissioner, former chairwoman Ellen Weintraub, echoed that support in a statement to The Daily Beast, calling for a tougher response to bad actors trying to take over democracy.

I hope Congress heeds the Commission’s unanimous demand for stronger tools to combat scams on donors who are simply trying to exercise their First Amendment rights, Weintraub said.

