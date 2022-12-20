Special prosecutor faces new pressure to indict Donald Trump





Congress had never before formally urged the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against a former president. But that changed when the congressional panel investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol recommended that Donald Trump face federal prosecution for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and foment the mob which stormed the halls of Congress.

The nine-member bipartisan committee backed the group’s criminal referrals and overall findings in its latest public hearing on Monday.

Although the step is long overdue after a string of explosive revelations about Trump’s conduct on January 6, 2021 from the investigation over the past few months, they risk compounding the former president’s legal troubles at the time. even where he struggles to launch a new bid for the White House in 2024.

It’s the powerful underlying evidence rather than the references themselves that can move the needle, said New York University law professor Ryan Goodman. The committee has presented a devastating body of incriminating information that, if generally understood by the American public, can only shape the decision-making of Justice Departments.

The decision whether or not to prosecute will be as legally complex as it is political. Last month, Merrick Garland, the United States Attorney General, appointed Jack Smith as special counsel, tasked with independently handling potential charges implicating Trump for his role in the assault as well as his mishandling of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago Estate. The committees’ findings are not binding on Smith, but legal experts say they could be hard for him and his team of prosecutors and investigators to ignore.

It’s certainly a baseline from a public perspective, and legitimacy and accountability are important to the Justice Department, said Daniel Richman, a law professor at Columbia University. They will now have a platform on which to develop new evidence and on the other a source of pressure to do more.

The committee voted to recommend four separate charges against Trump. The first, the obstruction of due process related to his attempts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to stop Congressional certification of Joe Bidens’ victory, is perhaps the simplest.

I think the evidence is strong because it’s all in broad daylight, said Barbara McQuade, a former federal prosecutor now at the University of Michigan Law School. You will have to show that Trump made efforts to obstruct this procedure, and his public pressure on Mike Pence was clearly an effort to stop this procedure, to stop the vote. He’s said it repeatedly publicly and privately to Mike Pence, he’s tweeted about it, he’s spoken to the Ellipse about it.

The second charge involves a conspiracy to defraud the United States, and in its third recommended charge, the panel accused Trump of making false statements to the government by working through associates to submit false voters in Congress who would support him instead of Biden for the presidency.

But the fourth charge is potentially the most damaging: claims that Trump fueled an insurgency and rebellion against the United States on January 6, 2021.

The President need only incite, aid or aid and comfort those who engage in violence or other illegal activities in an attempt to prevent the peaceful transition of the Presidency under our constitution, the President said. committee in a summary of its key findings released on Monday.

Goodman said the latter may be the most difficult case to prove. It would be such a new prosecution under a law that has hardly been used. The other offenses listed in the committee referral provide a much cleaner and simpler case, the type that prosecutors much prefer, he said.

Evidence cited in the committees report that prosecutors could use to establish that the prosecution is on Trump’s tweet at 2:24 p.m. that day in which he said Mike Pence didn’t have the guts to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution, giving states a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, according to McQuade.

Now Trump saw for hours on TV that the Capitol was under attack, and then he sends this tweet. Let that incitement bar be passed for imminent anarchic action, she said.

Some doubt that committee referrals encourage Smith to be more aggressive against Trump. Robert Kelner, chairman of the Covingtons Elections and Political Law Practice Group and a former Republican speechwriter, said dismissals are more likely to discourage an impeachment than encourage one because it gives a bit of a political twist to the charging decision.

They could have just opened the books and let the DoJ review all the evidence gathered and make their own decisions…I think that would have been the more prudent course, Kelner added.

The criminal removals are nonetheless another blow for Trump after a series of setbacks, including the defeats of his favorite candidates in a number of high-profile congressional races in the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Trump could face another scrutiny of his finances if the House Ways and Means Committee decides to release his tax returns he obtained after a long legal stalemate.

As for Smith and the Justice Department, they will have more power and authority than the congressional committee to move the Trump investigation forward, but they will also have to make their case ironclad given the arduous nature of possibly face a former president.

The DoJ will ask, even if there is enough evidence, is it in the interests of justice to file these charges? McQuade said.

