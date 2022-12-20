Donald Trump loses ground to Ron DeSantis ahead of 2024





The AMERICAS NEXT presidential election is still nearly two years away. But the Republican rivalry that is expected to play out between Donald Trump, the former president, and Ron DeSantis, the ultra-conservative governor of Florida, is already making headlines. This may be because of the parties’ unexpectedly poor results in the midterm elections in November. Or maybe it’s due to the lackluster performance of candidates backed by Donald Trump, who has said he’ll run again in 2024. (Mr. DeSantis has yet to say.) Economists’ analysis of the results of the races for the House of Representatives, for example, suggests that Mr. Trump’s endorsers fell short of their projected five-percentage-point voting margin over other Republican candidates. Such a sanction cast doubt on Mr. Trump’s eligibility.

Polls for the primary contest in 2024 currently place Mr. DeSantis a hairsbreadth behind the dreaded Mr. Trump (see chart). The economists’ average of national polls shows that 42% of Republican primary voters would vote for Mr. Trump if the election were held today. On average, 37% said the same for Mr. DeSantis. This is a significant change from just three months ago. In September, Mr. Trump enjoyed the support of 50% of Republican and Republican-leaning independents, twice that of Mr. DeSantis.

But our analysis also finds a lot of uncertainty in the polls. Polls reveal varying degrees of support for either candidate depending on how questions are asked or how the pollster contacts respondents. Online polls, for example, have tended to be more favorable to Mr. Trump than those conducted by telephone. A Monmouth University poll, which calls for a random sample of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, found support for Mr DeSantis significantly higher than support for Mr Trump, at 39% and 26% respectively . But Morning Consult, an online polling firm, found that 48% support the former president while only 33% favor the governor. One explanation may be that respondents are more likely to tell the truth about their preferences online, where they remain completely anonymous. However, telephone surveys reach a more representative sample of adults since anyone, not just those who choose to participate, can be consulted.

Another piece of evidence should drown out the cheers of Mr. Trump’s opponents: there is still a long way to go. Economists’ analysis of polls from previous presidential primaries finds that only half of polls conducted this far before the party nominating convention (which usually takes place in the summer of an election year) have correctly identified the eventual winner. Most pollsters who participated in polls in December 2014, for example, did not even include Mr. Trump in their lists of plausible candidates for the 2016 primaries. Mr. DeSantis may not decide to run; Mr. Trump’s legal problems may mean he is not capable of it. Readers should not place their bets just yet.

