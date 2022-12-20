January 6: What the criminal referrals against Donald Trump mean | Donald Trump News





Washington, DC For nearly two years, Democrats in the United States have portrayed Donald Trump and far-right Republicans as insurgents. Now, the congressional panel investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol has formally recommended insurgency charges against the former US president.

The Democratic-led committee revealed the criminal referrals on Monday as it laid out its case against Trump, accusing him of being behind the riot by fueling false allegations of voter fraud and summoning his supporters to Washington, D.C. before lest they storm the legislature.

The panel voted unanimously to recommend four criminal charges against Trump, who is running for president in 2024, to the US justice system.

The recommendations are not legally binding and it will be up to the Justice Department whether or not to indict the ex-president, but the remands mark the ultimate conclusion of the committees’ months-long investigation into the January 6 events. No former US president has ever been charged with criminal charges.

A mob of Trump supporters raided and ransacked the Capitol that day in an effort to prevent the certification of President Joe Bidens’ victory after Trump and his allies made baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Significant evidence

Hundreds of accused rioters face criminal charges for entering the Capitol, and many have pleaded guilty. On Monday, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin presented the panel’s recommendations and stressed the need to continue the attack on brains, not just the people who participated in it.

Ours is not a justice system, where foot soldiers go to jail and masterminds and ringleaders get a free pass, he said.

Jamie Raskin announces criminal dismissals against former US President Donald Trump at the panels’ final public meeting on December 19 [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

Subodh Chandra, a civil rights lawyer and former federal prosecutor, said the Justice Department will make its own decision when it comes to bringing charges.

the [committees] The report carries weight in that it summarizes the nature of the evidence uncovered and highlights its importance, Chandra told Al Jazeera. But the committee’s opinions will not necessarily influence the Department of Justice, which will exercise its own independent judgment.

He added that he does not expect prosecutors to give Trump special treatment because he is running for president.

The Justice Department has an obligation to treat private citizen Trump as it would any of us, Chandra said. He deserves all the rights the rest of us have, but no more special treatment.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and continued to baselessly insist that widespread voter fraud was the root of his 2020 defeat.

These people don’t understand that when they come after me, people who love freedom gather around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger, the former president said in a statement responding to the panel’s recommendations. While some of Trump’s staunchest supporters have come to his defense, others in the Republican Party have remained silent on the issue.

Recommended fees

The committee suggested these criminal referrals against Trump:

Obstruction of an official process Conspiracy to defraud the United States Conspiracy to make a false statement to the federal government Incitement, aiding or abetting an insurrection

Below, Al Jazeera unpacks the possible criminal charges and what they mean.

Obstruction of due process is a familiar charge at the Justice Department when it comes to Jan. 6. Hundreds of alleged participants in the attack have been charged with this specific charge.

Raskin said the law prohibits anyone from bribing, obstructing, influencing, or obstructing any official United States government process.

The Jan. 6 riot was intended to disrupt a joint session of Congress that certified Bidens’ victory in the 2020 vote.

In previous public hearings, the committee pushed to link Trump to the Jan. 6 violence, underscoring his call for a protest in Washington weeks before the riots. Large demonstration in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild! the former president wrote on Twitter on December 19, 2020.

Several witnesses also confirmed that Trump himself wanted to join the protesters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but was prevented from doing so by Secret Service agents for security reasons.

Conspiracy to defraud the United States is an offense based on a general statute that makes it illegal not only to deceive the United States for material benefit, but also to interfere with government functions by dishonest means.

The general purpose of this part of the law is to protect government functions from frustration and distortion by deceptive practices, the Department of Justice states in its Criminal Resource Manual.

On Monday, Raskin said the committee is recommending the prosecution against Trump along with John Eastman, a lawyer involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and others.

Conspiracy to make a false statement to the federal government is a charge based on the violation of a law that makes it a crime to knowingly and willfully make a materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation to government agencies Americans.

As for Trump, Raskin explained on Monday that the accusation stemmed from Trump’s efforts to advance fake voter lists from states won by Biden to reverse the results of the 2020 vote.

The committee previously said Trump and his allies drafted alternative lists of voters from swing states that then-Vice President Mike Pence would use to stop the transfer of power in his ceremonial role of certifying the vote.

Pence refused to follow this plan.

The evidence clearly suggests that President Trump conspired with others to submit fake voter lists to Congress and the National Archives, Raskin said Monday.

We believe that the evidence we have presented in our report is more than sufficient for a criminal reference of former President Donald J Trump and others in connection with this offense.

Inciting, aiding, or assisting insurrection is the most serious reference the committee makes against Trump.

Insurrection simply means rebellion against the government.

Whoever incites, mounts, assists or engages in a rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or its laws, or aids or abets the same, shall be fined under this Title or maximum prison term of ten years, or both; and will be unable to hold office in the United States, as required by law.

On Monday, Raskin said the panel amassed more than enough evidence that Trump aided and comforted the Jan. 6 rioters and aimed to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

He added that insurrection is a serious federal offense, entrenched in the Constitution itself, which repeatedly prohibits insurgencies and domestic violence.

Track of incrimination

Chandra, the attorney, said that based on the evidence presented by the committee, the dismissal for the insurrection charge is appropriate.

Donald Trump has fomented the insurrection against the United States government and against the peaceful transition of power under our Constitution, he told Al Jazeera.

The evidence is quite overwhelming. And our government is a government of laws, not of individuals. If he broke the law, he should be held accountable, as everyone else would be.

A criminal case against Trump would be unprecedented. No other former US president has faced criminal charges. Additionally, none of the accused Jan. 6 rioters have been charged with insurrection, although members of the far-right group Proud Boys are on trial for sedition.

Chandra pointed out that complex investigations take time to complete properly, which he says can be frustrating for the public.

Ultimately, however, the evidence can be stripped down to show what Donald Trump knew, when he knew it, what he did, what he said, Chandra added. And because he’s unable to shut his mouth, he’s left behind a stinking trail of incrimination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/20/january-6-what-the-criminal-referrals-against-donald-trump-mean The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos